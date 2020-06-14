Apartment List
256 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with garage

Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
City Center
6 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,731
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Verdugo Viejo
6 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,178
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Riverside Rancho
1 Unit Available
1617 Riverside Drive
1617 Riverside Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1614 sqft
Watch the horses from your back patio!! This 1,614 square foot house is located on an 8,704 square foot lot! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite with spa

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
2747 Hermosa Avenue
2747 Hermosa Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1111 sqft
Location is so important as it affects our busy lives.......The Montrose community, with the ''Village'' atmosphere puts everyone at ease.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vineyard
1 Unit Available
452 SALEM ST
452 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1988 sqft
PRIME LOCATION NEAR AMERICANA IN GLENDALE - Property Id: 239705 GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE AMERICANA FULLY REMODELED & RENOVATED HOME BRIGHT SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS CENTRAL AC/HEAT FIREPLACE STOVE,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
515 North Jackson St Unit 112
515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pelanconi
1 Unit Available
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Fully remodeled , very clean Great neighborhood. Private parking, private backyard , Utilities included. Electricity, trash ,water, gas, spectrum internet and cable.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
701 E Harvard Street
701 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1616 N Verdugo Road
1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1475 sqft
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho San Rafael
1 Unit Available
873 Calle La Primavera
873 Calle La Primavera, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1720 sqft
Nestled into the hillside of Glendale in the Rancho San Rafeal Community, this two-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,720-SqFt home with attached garage wants you to call it home! Welcome into an open living space featuring glossy wood like flooring

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
4308 Lowell Avenue
4308 Lowell Avenue, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2344 sqft
Beautifully maintained two-story home nestled in desirable Glendale/La Crescenta neighborhood. Move-in ready with a nice floor plan.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Glendale, CA

Glendale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

