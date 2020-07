Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities furnished air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed accessible parking coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area game room hot tub internet access package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Brand New, ONYX Glendale Apartments is situated in the hub of Downtown Glendale, showcasing chic and contemporary studios, 1, 2, 3-bedroom flats, townhomes and loft plans. Each spacious home features the latest in designer finishes and exceptional modern features. ONYX is just a short walk from exceptional restaurants and shopping - the Glendale Galleria, The Americana at Brand, Glendale Fashion Center - and when you want to explore SoCal, freeway access is right around the corner. It's all about location, and this is it. Enjoy being a Resident. Come Live at the ONYX.