citrus grove
199 Apartments for rent in Citrus Grove, Glendale, CA
14 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Results within 1 mile of Citrus Grove
53 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
61 Units Available
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
23 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
29 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,922
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
46 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,920
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
29 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
6 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
3 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
2 Units Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
1 Unit Available
504 N. Louise St. #9
504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
990 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1000 discount on first month's rent for approved applicants with a 2 week or sooner lease start date.
1 Unit Available
345 North Kenwood Street
345 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1442 sqft
Beautiful CONDO in a great location close to Brand Blvd and 134 Freeway as well as major shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
270 Caruso Avenue
270 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1841 sqft
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand.
1 Unit Available
609 North Jackson Street
609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269 We have the best that Glendale has to offer! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside.
1 Unit Available
1204 E Maple St
1204 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
880 sqft
Large one bedroom on the second floor of house - Property Id: 290605 Newly constructed specious ( 880sqft) one bedroom one bathroom on the second floor of the main house.
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.
1 Unit Available
609 N Jackson Street 7
609 N Jackson St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Avella Apartments - Property Id: 310002 ONE MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse or single level apartments in the heart of Glendale with side
1 Unit Available
1214 Boynton St
1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***LEASING NOW*** 1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!! 2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary. Welcome to your new Glendale home.
1 Unit Available
722 Americana Way
722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living.
1 Unit Available
621 N Kenwood Street
621 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1250 sqft
This 2 story 2 BR, 2.5 bath unit has been completely remodeled.
1 Unit Available
630 Raleigh Street
630 Raleigh Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful property in the heart of Glendale, in close proximity to five and 134 freeways. Minutes away from Glendale Galleria, The Americana at Brand, Gourmet restaurants and beautiful movie theaters.
1 Unit Available
1374 E Garfield Avenue
1374 East Garfield Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and one of a kind house in great neighborhood of Glendale.
