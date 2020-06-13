292 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Glendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
City Center
9 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:32pm
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,178
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
City Center
3 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,007
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crescenta Highlands
1 Unit Available
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
609 North Jackson Street
609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1050 sqft
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269 We have the best that Glendale has to offer! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somerset
1 Unit Available
1517 E Maple St A
1517 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUDIO/BACHELOR APARTMENT - Cozy studio type unit with kitchen and bathroom in a great location.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
515 North Jackson St Unit 112
515 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 if you sign a lease with us on or before June 31, 2020.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whiting Woods
1 Unit Available
3830 Hillway Dr.
3830 Hillway Drive, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,795
2200 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS, SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME LOCATION - Property Id: 63905 3830 HILLWAY DR.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Glendale, CA

Finding an apartment in Glendale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

