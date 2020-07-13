AL
29 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Glendale, CA

Verified

1 of 103

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
Historic Cultural
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1058 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
41 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Luxurious with a Renaissance Revival feel. This community offers modern fitness center amenities as well as a resident lounge, business center, and community seating. Homes include expansive views and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
500 sqft
Welcome to 816 S Park View - This centrally located neighborhood in the Westlake District has a walk score of 80 and is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
East Hollywood
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
300 sqft
Welcome to 719 North Heliotrope: Where comfort & convenience await! This vibrant neighborhood is known for its diversity and artistic spirit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
2 Units Available
Westlake
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautifully remodeled Apartment close to Downtown LA, Koreatown, Hollywood, Silverlake, Echo Park. The unit has gorgeous vinyl plank floor with hardwood look and tiled shower walls.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
727 S Coronado St 304
727 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2nd Month FREE with immediate move-in (STUDIO) - Property Id: 123131 Call Valentin at 323-568-9894 for a viewing! **2nd Month FREE with immediate move-ins only** If you have any deal-breakers, let us know before coming by! There is NOT an

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
2200 W 8th St
2200 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,275
220 sqft
Luxury MICRO LOFTS in Los Angeles. Just amazing!! - Property Id: 238483 Studios: 1275.00 - 1875.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
724 N Gramercy Pl
724 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
beautiful updated bldg/stunning hallways studio available on the 2nd floor lots of space / lots of light separate kitchen & bath new paint ,flooring,stove,fridge,blinds water,trash and gas paid when would you like to see it Friday 7/10/20 at

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
504 S. Bonnie Brae St. 328
504 South Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,050
210 sqft
Cameo - Property Id: 314501 504 S. Bonnie Brae St. Los Angeles, CA 90057 $1,050/ mo Security Deposit based on credit score Small Studio Apartment | NO KITCHEN ~210 sq ft Must-see Studio Unit near downtown L.A.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
MacArthur Park
2200 W 8th St Los Angeles, CA 90057
2200 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
Luxury MICRO LOFTS in Los Angeles. Just amazing!! - Property Id: 307281 Studios: 1295.00 - 1895.00 Square Footage: 220-400 *NO PARKING* The Sinclair LA offers newly remodeled micro-lofts in a warm, cozy atmosphere you'll be delighted to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Rampart Village
318 S Commonwealth Ave
318 South Commonwealth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio apartment on the 1st & 2nd floor New paint,hardwood floor,Fridge,Stove,blinds lots of light Laundry Room on site Elevator Gas,water & trash paid Great neighborhood when r u available Friday 7/10/20 at 2pm? Or I can send you a

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
434 N Oakland Avenue
434 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A great opportunity to rent a spacious Bedroom in 3 bedroom Condominium the rental includes two full Bathroom Kitchen Living room patio and Car Garage.Both the rooms are being offered together for renal for $2375 per month.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
6919 N Figueroa Street
6919 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
The Highland Park has a distinction as one of L.A.s hippest. This COMMERCIAL unit is perfect artist studio Approximately 600 square feet. With 15 of frontage on North Figueroa. 10 foot ceilings. Close to the 134-210-110 Freeways.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Lake
209 S Michigan Avenue
209 South Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$825
100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Only 2 blocks from CAL-TECH! Welcome home to your private room in this 5 BD 2 BA shared house with 2 KITCHENS and a designated laundry room. The rent price is for ROOM #4 only.

1 of 11

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
844 S Westlake Ave 209
844 South Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$995
350 sqft
Unit 209 Available 10/01/19 Nice Bachelor in the Westlake District of L.A. - Property Id: 157531 OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY SEPT 21st 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Call Jenni today at 213-354-3186. STREET PARKING ONLY.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
507 Loma Drive - 210
507 Loma Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
334 N. Heliotrope Dr. - 205
334 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
300 sqft
This property is located between Korea-town and Hancock Park and is minutes away from Downtown Los Angeles in Mid Wilshire.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue - 2
5522 Sierra Vista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
OPEN HOUSE !!! Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM. WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
NATHA
287 Stanton Street
287 Stanton Street, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Pasadena. Utilities included: electricity, internet and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. $1,150/month rent. $250 security deposit required.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Studio House
830 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,225
160 sqft
Embrace creativity at Studio House in downtown LA In this heritage three-story building, each of the 42 stylish micro-lofts feature a smart layout, ranging in size from 140 to 190 SF, designer kitchens, luxury finishes, and come semi-furnished.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Van Nuys
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Madrid Apartments is located in the established community of Van Nuys, in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. Shopping and restaurants are within a short distance and the Sepulveda Dam Recreation Area is nearby as well.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Congress North
1616 W 39th Pl
1616 West 39th Place, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$999
169 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO PRIVATE ROOMS AVAILABLE IN A SHARED HOUSE WARNING! I'm NOT renting a 1-bedroom apartment nor a studio nor the entire house. ¡ADVERTENCIA! NO estoy alquilando un apartamento de 1 habitación ni un estudio ni toda la casa. 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Florence-Graham
1241 1/4 E 64th St
1241 1/4 E 64th St, Florence-Graham, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
**Mini Open House Sat 23rd from 9am to 10am** **Se mostrara el apartamento este sabado 23 de 9am a 10am** Completely remodeled small unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge.
Rent Report
Glendale

July 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents decline sharply over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,406 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,807 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Glendale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Glendale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,807 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Glendale fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

