241 Apartments for rent in Vineyard, Glendale, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
634 W California Ave 2
634 West California Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Unit 2 Available 08/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316785 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Salem St 1
518 Salem St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!! $2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
501 Salem Street
501 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
Two bedrooms plus Den and One bath. Large family room, living room and remodeled Kitchen. Inside Laundry hook ups and nice entertaining back yard. Central Air Condition and Heating, Laminated floor and remodeled Bathroom.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
330 Salem Street
330 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now for Lease! Lavish upscale living situated in a very prime location in Glendale! Welcome to your new luxurious 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bathroom Condo with an incredible floor-plan.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
307 North Columbus Avenue
307 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in the Vineyard neighborhood of Glendale. Available for immediate move in is a recently refurbished unit, original hardwood floors throughout. Features wall AC, stove, and quiet neighbors (no common walls).
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
347 Milford Street
347 West Milford Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1600 sqft
Now for Lease! Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome in Glendale is now ready for you! Located in a beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces that comes with this unit! Inside features a
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
638 Salem St C
638 Salem St, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
1 bedroom with A/C all utilities paid - Property Id: 24046 This is a small, quiet and bright unit. It is a standalone unit with no shared walls (1 of 4 units in a remodeled four-plex).
Results within 1 mile of Vineyard
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
61 Units Available
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
29 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,922
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
46 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,920
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
29 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
6 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,027
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
42 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
504 N. Louise St. #9
504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
990 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1000 discount on first month's rent for approved applicants with a 2 week or sooner lease start date.
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
333 W Loraine Street
333 Loraine Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1410 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into this light-filled gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse. Fresh, bright and centrally located in the north Glendale neighborhood of Verdugo Viejo.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
345 North Kenwood Street
345 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1442 sqft
Beautiful CONDO in a great location close to Brand Blvd and 134 Freeway as well as major shopping centers.
