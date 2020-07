Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room bbq/grill internet access

Prado Apartments offers the best of Southern California right at your doorstep. Our renovated homes are perfectly located near public transportation, fine dining, shopping at Glendale Galleria, the theater and the freeways. Relax in the pool, spa and hot tub or work out at the state-of-the-art fitness center. Our one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature high ceilings, deluxe kitchens with granite countertops, in-home washer and dryer and a private patio or balcony.