Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:25 AM

77 Accessible Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
City Center
1 Unit Available
118 S Kenwood Street
118 South Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
819 sqft
1bed/1bath Glendale Condo For Lease. LEASE CONTRACT WITH AN OPTION TO BUY IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR THIS PROPERTY. Live like a local and find out for yourself.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood
8 Units Available
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
978 sqft
A fresh new community has arrived in the foothills of Hollywood, Lanewood Pines Apartments. Lanewood Pines is hi-tech living with an ultra convenient location to downtown Los Angeles, the Westside, and the valley.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
North Hollywood
16 Units Available
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,581
1031 sqft
Close to local theatres, galleries and stores, this NoHo development features amenities such as covered private patios, large walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and breakfast bars in all units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Rampart Village
10 Units Available
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,780
590 sqft
Westlake Theatre and Chapman Plaza are both convenient to this property. The Koreatown community offers garage parking, a barbecue area and Wi-Fi at the pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Hollywood
7 Units Available
The Social
11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,559
1202 sqft
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northwest District
18 Units Available
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,758
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,066
1543 sqft
*Empire Landing is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Burbank Award for three consecutive years.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Studio City
9 Units Available
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,132
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,477
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,387
1250 sqft
Mature landscaping and neuvo-classic European architecture near Highway 101. Community amenities include clubhouse, conference room, alarm system, swimming pool and hot tub. Pet-friendly studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rampart Village
50 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,378
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,528
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,472
1005 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McNeil
7 Units Available
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,804
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,946
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning manicured landscape. Updated amenities including a fireplace, gym and on-site laundry. Two pools to enjoy along with three state-of-the-art fitness centers. Updated appliances. On-site hot tub, media room and grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
26 Units Available
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,745
841 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
1189 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,166
1925 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Los Angeles
270 Units Available
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,340
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,785
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,125
1061 sqft
Park Fifth is a couture high-rise residence offering a truly cosmopolitan experience, accompanied by designer homes, a signature rooftop pool retreat, lavish amenities and tailored services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hollywood
4 Units Available
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1074 sqft
Brand New!Vues on Gordon, the most vibrant community in Hollywood, takes center stage between Sunset & Hollywood Blvd. Next door neighbors include the Palladium, Fonda Theatre, and Pantages Theatre, the most iconic of venues in the city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hollywood
23 Units Available
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,018
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,422
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,031
1049 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, shopping and entertainment. Luxury units with open plan living areas feature stainless steel and slate finish appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pool, multiple courtyards, screening room, yoga and spin classes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hollywood
23 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Pasadena
25 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Hollywood United
49 Units Available
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,250
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,456
1100 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available near Highway 101 and Hollywood/Vine Metro station. Fully furnished with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs welcome.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

