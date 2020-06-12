270 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
City Center
5 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Verdugo Viejo
9 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1069 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
$
City Center
10 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vineyard
5 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1062 sqft
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,852
1071 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Tropico
40 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
City Center
34 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1170 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Vineyard
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,363
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
630 Raleigh Street
630 Raleigh Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful property in the heart of Glendale, in close proximity to five and 134 freeways. Minutes away from Glendale Galleria, The Americana at Brand, Gourmet restaurants and beautiful movie theaters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pelanconi
1 Unit Available
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1100 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Fully remodeled , very clean Great neighborhood. Private parking, private backyard , Utilities included. Electricity, trash ,water, gas, spectrum internet and cable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
504 N. Louise St. #9
504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
990 sqft
2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer. Whole Foods, the Americana, and the YMCA are all nearby.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Viejo
1 Unit Available
1109 San Rafael Ave
1109 San Rafael Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2 bedroom 2 bathroom North Glendale - Property Id: 267553 Extra clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit located in prime area of Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
609 North Jackson Street
609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1050 sqft
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269 We have the best that Glendale has to offer! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

