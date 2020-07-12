155 Apartments for rent in Verdugo Viejo, Glendale, CA
13 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
10 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,553
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,189
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
1 Unit Available
333 W Loraine Street
333 Loraine Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1410 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into this light-filled gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse. Fresh, bright and centrally located in the north Glendale neighborhood of Verdugo Viejo.
1 Unit Available
347 W. Dryden St
347 Dryden Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 FULLY RENOVATED HOME, NEW EVERYTHING! - Property Id: 76711 347 W. Dryden St.
1 Unit Available
1109 San Rafael Ave
1109 San Rafael Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 bedroom 2 bathroom North Glendale - Property Id: 267553 Extra clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit located in prime area of Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd.
1 Unit Available
125 W Mountain Street
125 West Mountain Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
The Condo shows more like a 1400 SQFT with 3 bedrooms. Stunning One Level View Rental Condo. Main floor has 2 Bed 2 Baths. Living room with vaulted ceiling open to a nice balcony with gorgeous view. Dining room has a wet bar.
1 Unit Available
412 W Dryden Street
412 Dryden Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
912 sqft
Bright two story 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo available now! Features open dining and living area, stone kitchen countertops, central heat and A/C, wooden and tiled floors, and in-unit washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Verdugo Viejo
53 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
23 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
30 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,922
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,991
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
61 Units Available
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,965
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1190 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free On Select Homes! Call Us For Details! If home is the ultimate accessory, The Brand is the perfect fit.
46 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,920
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
24 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,402
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
6 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
3 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
1 Unit Available
634 W California Ave 2
634 West California Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Unit 2 Available 08/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316785 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON
1 Unit Available
518 Salem St 1
518 Salem St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!! $2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building.
1 Unit Available
504 N. Louise St. #9
504 N Louise St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
990 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 BR 2 BA, Central A/C, Private Patio Glendale - MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1000 discount on first month's rent for approved applicants with a 2 week or sooner lease start date.
1 Unit Available
345 North Kenwood Street
345 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1442 sqft
Beautiful CONDO in a great location close to Brand Blvd and 134 Freeway as well as major shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
609 North Jackson Street
609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1050 sqft
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269 We have the best that Glendale has to offer! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside.
1 Unit Available
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Approximatly 6000 sq ft lot with 1100 sq ft main house. Fully remodeled in 2012 with central cooling and heating.
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.
