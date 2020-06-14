Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendale
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

146 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Vineyard
18 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,377
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
City Center
30 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
701 E Harvard Street
701 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
26 Units Available
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,197
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1092 sqft
Located off Interstate 5, just a short drive from the Los Angeles Zoo, this downtown Burbank community is close to all the action. Units are complete with hardwood flooring, a fireplace and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rancho Adjacent
10 Units Available
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,645
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
617 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Atwater Village
1 Unit Available
2950 Tyburn ST
2950 Tyburn Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Atwater Village Private House w/ Large Front Yard - Property Id: 244711 Minutes away from Downtown and Hollywood. This beautiful property is nestled in the community of Atwater Village.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3827 W Ave 41 #17
3827 West Avenue 41, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1319 sqft
Fully-furnished 3-bed, 2.5-bath townhouse in Glassell Park: - Indulge your bohemian creativity in this fully-furnished artisanal retreat. Located in Glassell Park, this 3-bed, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Glassell Park
1 Unit Available
3713 Roderick Road
3713 Roderick Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1248 sqft
Charming furnished 1926 house with fireplace, dining room, living room, W/D, dishwasher, wall AC's, french doors open to front porch. Back yard and front yard are enclosed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Atwater Village
1 Unit Available
4261 Brunswick Avenue
4261 Brunswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1711 sqft
Located in the highly desirable and eclectic neighborhood of Atwater Village is this picturesque Spanish charmer.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Hollywood Hills West
34 Units Available
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,352
684 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1333 sqft
Pet-friendly loft, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, quartz counters, fireplace, patio/balcony. Enjoy community pool, fitness center, media room, conference room. Walk to public transit, dining, shopping, entertainment. Near Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westlake
17 Units Available
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,555
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Pasadena
24 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hollywood
23 Units Available
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1294 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
22 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,073
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,608
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Hollywood Hills West
125 Units Available
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,535
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
Dual always-open fitness centers, 24-hour maintenance, on-site dry cleaning and e-payments make this pet-friendly community a convenient option. Furnished units available. Located next to Universal Center and the Los Angeles River.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Northwest District
73 Units Available
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,762
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
966 sqft
Close to top attractions such as Warner Bros. Studios, Griffith Park and Los Angeles Zoo. Modern apartments in a community with a two-story fitness center, multiple swimming pools and a loft lounge with Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Studio City
23 Units Available
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,309
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1109 sqft
Convenient to Universal City/Studio City Metro Station and several freeways. Pet-friendly apartment community in the thriving Studio City neighborhood. Multiple indoor and outdoor recreation areas, including an outdoor kitchen and a two-story fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Greater Griffith Park
17 Units Available
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
7 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,825
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
North Hollywood
33 Units Available
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,955
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
930 sqft
Pet-friendly community with studio and one-bedroom apartments. Gated for privacy with a BBQ/picnic area and business center on premises. Great location in North Hollywood with Orange and Red Line Metro across the street.

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale 3 BedroomsGlendale Accessible ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Balcony
    Glendale Apartments with GarageGlendale Apartments with GymGlendale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlendale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlendale Apartments with ParkingGlendale Apartments with Pool
    Glendale Apartments with Washer-DryerGlendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Furnished ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly PlacesGlendale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
    Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
    Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    City CenterVineyard
    Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
    TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
    California Institute of the Arts