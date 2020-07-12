454 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Viejo
333 W Loraine Street
333 Loraine Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1410 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Step into this light-filled gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse. Fresh, bright and centrally located in the north Glendale neighborhood of Verdugo Viejo.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
345 North Kenwood Street
345 North Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1442 sqft
Beautiful CONDO in a great location close to Brand Blvd and 134 Freeway as well as major shopping centers.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Woodlands
1616 N Verdugo Road
1616 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1475 sqft
Built in 2001, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom open floor plan unit is light and bright and very private. Gourmet kitchen complete with granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Montrose Verdugo City
2705 Piedmont Avenue
2705 Piedmont Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment. Bright and Freshly Painted Upstairs End Unit. This unit features an eat-in kitchen, newer flooring, updated bath and kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
270 Caruso Avenue
270 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1841 sqft
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crescenta Highlands
3655 Montrose Avenue
3655 Montrose Avenue, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1034 sqft
3655 Montrose Avenue Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Single Story 3 Bedroom Home in La Crescenta - Montrose! - Crescenta Valley Rental Home located off of Honolulu Avenue and Lauderdale Avenue in the city of Glendale.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Center
609 North Jackson Street
609 North Jackson Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1050 sqft
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! 714-628-6269 We have the best that Glendale has to offer! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Viejo
347 W. Dryden St
347 Dryden Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 FULLY RENOVATED HOME, NEW EVERYTHING! - Property Id: 76711 347 W. Dryden St.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pelanconi
754 Omar St
754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198 Approximatly 6000 sq ft lot with 1100 sq ft main house. Fully remodeled in 2012 with central cooling and heating.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
City Center
609 N Jackson Street 7
609 N Jackson St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Avella Apartments - Property Id: 310002 ONE MONTH RENT FREE! CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY! Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse or single level apartments in the heart of Glendale with side

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Viejo
1109 San Rafael Ave
1109 San Rafael Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 bedroom 2 bathroom North Glendale - Property Id: 267553 Extra clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit located in prime area of Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Adams Hill
1214 Boynton St
1214 Boynton Street, Glendale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***LEASING NOW*** 1Bedroom Unit apartments available now . Make it your New Home !!!! 2BR unit apartments is on the second floor and will be your home and your sanctuary. Welcome to your new Glendale home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
1022 Irving Avenue
1022 Irving Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Townhouse style apartment extensively remodeled in Northwest Glendale, gated community with intercom. 2 BR suites and total 3 baths. New laminate flooring and new paint. New recessed lightings throughout.Central Air & Heat. 1 Car parking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Moorpark
663 Ivy Street
663 Ivy Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
900 sqft
Renovated to perfection 1 bedroom, 1 bath, private first floor unit in a quiet 4-unit complex in a prime Glendale location. Spacious unit features open concept modern kitchen with brand new appliances, custom cabinetry, and countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Vineyard
501 Salem Street
501 Salem Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1200 sqft
Two bedrooms plus Den and One bath. Large family room, living room and remodeled Kitchen. Inside Laundry hook ups and nice entertaining back yard. Central Air Condition and Heating, Laminated floor and remodeled Bathroom.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Verdugo Viejo
125 W Mountain Street
125 West Mountain Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
The Condo shows more like a 1400 SQFT with 3 bedrooms. Stunning One Level View Rental Condo. Main floor has 2 Bed 2 Baths. Living room with vaulted ceiling open to a nice balcony with gorgeous view. Dining room has a wet bar.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset
1374 E Garfield Avenue
1374 East Garfield Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1250 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and one of a kind house in great neighborhood of Glendale.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
504 North Louise Street
504 North Louise Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
992 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $1000 discount on first month's rent for approved applicants with a 2 week or sooner lease start date. Be within blocks of the best of downtown Glendale in this 2 BR 2BA condo with updated kitchen and brand new washer dryer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Vineyard
307 North Columbus Avenue
307 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Beautiful well maintained building in the Vineyard neighborhood of Glendale. Available for immediate move in is a recently refurbished unit, original hardwood floors throughout. Features wall AC, stove, and quiet neighbors (no common walls).

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Vineyard
347 Milford Street
347 West Milford Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1600 sqft
Now for Lease! Rare 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom front unit townhome in Glendale is now ready for you! Located in a beautiful complex with controlled access, a tranquil courtyard and 3 assigned parking spaces that comes with this unit! Inside features a

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mariposa
914 E Elk Ave Apt 11
914 East Elk Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Newly remodeled sunny unit one bedroom on second floor 1 parking. Walking distance to shopping and Americana. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5434710)

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase
1526 Belleau Road
1526 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1665 sqft
Welcome to 1526 Belleau Road in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits above street level with over 1600 square feet of living space, a two-car garage, and a spacious back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
College Hills
1722 Gladys Drive
1722 Gladys Drive, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1831 sqft
Chevy Chase Hills home offers breathtaking views from Glendale to downtown and beyond. Nestled in an exclusive gated community with lots of privacy. It has two great size bedrooms, 2 completely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
1407 5th Street
1407 Fifth Street, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2008 sqft
Nestled above Glenoaks Blvd on a prime street in the City of Glendale, sits this 3-bedroom, 2.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Glendale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Glendale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

