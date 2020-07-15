Apartment List
147 Studio Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
25 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,029
690 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
59 Units Available
City Center
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,990
624 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
22 Units Available
Vineyard
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,012
600 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
30 Units Available
Tropico
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,739
1347 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
6 Units Available
City Center
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,728
484 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
21 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
26 Units Available
City Center
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,089
796 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
51 Units Available
Vineyard
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
745 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
12 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,397
605 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Atwater Village
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,582
375 sqft
In a natural area with shaded walkways and a stream. A charming community with a heated pool, fitness center and internet cafe. Near dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with excellent fixtures and lots of space.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Rancho Adjacent
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA
Studio
$1,675
466 sqft
Luxury community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Units feature air conditioning, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. Located close to Mountain View Park.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
4 Units Available
Hollywood
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,200
546 sqft
Modern Hollywood apartments put you near myriad dining and entertainment options. Choose from studio to three-bedroom units and even penthouses, with 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy rooftop lounge with BBQ and fire pit.
1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
28 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,478
538 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
1 of 65

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,322
544 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
East View
327 North Boylston Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,995
728 sqft
Begin with outstanding views of DTLA. Add exceptional spots to gather. Blend intelligent architecture with great design and clear the way for a remarkable lifestyle. Inspiration leads to destination.
1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,695
841 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
23 Units Available
Historic Cultural
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,795
623 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
58 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Piero
616 St Paul Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,090
528 sqft
The Piero is the most prestigious address, in urban-style elegance, that Los Angeles, California has to offer. Experience gracious, apartment living in the heart of downtown.
1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,597
455 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,670
631 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,746
526 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,455
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
26 Units Available
Hollywood
sunset vine
1555 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,845
561 sqft
Smoke-free community located on Sunset Boulevard, featuring a 24-hour lobby, sun deck, fully equipped business center, and dry sauna. Homes feature oversized windows, central air-conditioning, and garden tubs. Minutes away from downtown LA.

July 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents decline sharply over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,406 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,807 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Glendale over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 5 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have fallen moderately in Glendale, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,807 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Glendale fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

