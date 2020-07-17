Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

1862 Hazel Ct. #11 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Chula Vista - Spacious Tri-Level, 1,625 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in the Mosaic at Lomas Verdes community. The spacious living room, dining and kitchen area are all on one level, providing a beautiful open layout concept. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. One bedroom and full bath are located at entry level. There is an additional space on the top floor perfect for an at home office or a playroom for children. The Mosaic community includes a pool/spa, playground and a clubhouse. Schools and parks are very close by complex with shopping/restaurants/toll road just minutes away. Pets are allowed with owner approval.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4283761)