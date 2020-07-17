All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1862 Hazel Ct. #11

1862 Hazel Ct · (619) 291-5555 ext. 1193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1862 Hazel Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Chula Vista - Spacious Tri-Level, 1,625 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in the Mosaic at Lomas Verdes community. The spacious living room, dining and kitchen area are all on one level, providing a beautiful open layout concept. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steal appliances including a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer are included. One bedroom and full bath are located at entry level. There is an additional space on the top floor perfect for an at home office or a playroom for children. The Mosaic community includes a pool/spa, playground and a clubhouse. Schools and parks are very close by complex with shopping/restaurants/toll road just minutes away. Pets are allowed with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4283761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have any available units?
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have?
Some of 1862 Hazel Ct. #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 is pet friendly.
Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 offer parking?
Yes, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 offers parking.
Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have a pool?
Yes, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 has a pool.
Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have accessible units?
No, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 Hazel Ct. #11 has units with dishwashers.
