235 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with hardwood floors

City Guide for Chula Vista, CA

If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.