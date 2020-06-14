235 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with hardwood floors
If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.
Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chula Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.