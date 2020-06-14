Apartment List
235 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chula Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
1 of 83

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,738
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Otay Ranch
13 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hilltop
12 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 52

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Otay Ranch Village
7 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Sunbowl
10 Units Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1246 Balboa Circle
1246 Balboa Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
2 BR/ 2.5 BA 1025 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Townhouse *** $500 off first month's rent *** - Beautiful Condo in the gated community of Bolero in Rancho Del Rey. This property features an open floor plan with wood flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1535 Apache Dr. #D
1535 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
1535 Apache Dr. #D Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! COLLEGE ESTATES AREA CONDO IN CHULA VISTA! - GREAT CHULA VISTA CONDO JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE! This home located in the Charter Point community features great upgrades throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1
1541 Winter Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1437 sqft
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1682 sqft
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
446 Fern Street
446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rolling Hills Ranch
1 Unit Available
2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85
2252 Huntington Point Road, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1410 sqft
2BR 2.5BA Rolling Hills Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, AC/Heat, Open/Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Sm Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.
Results within 1 mile of Chula Vista
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ocean Crest
4 Units Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1395 sqft
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Palm City
4 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nestor
1 Unit Available
1910 Avenida Del Mexico
1910 Avenida Del Mexico, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
655 sqft
This apartment offers spacious rooms with beautiful details throughout. Includes granite countertops, A/C, washer and dryer, patio and more. Utility fee of $50.00, Deposit $500.00. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ocean Crest
1 Unit Available
1040 Sunset Crossing Point
1040 Sunset Crossing Point, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2188 sqft
1040 Sunset Crossing Point Available 07/15/20 4 Bed-2.5 Bath Two Story Home in San Diego - Two story home in San Diego. Located near local schools, shopping, dining and the 805 freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
National City
1 Unit Available
1840 I Ave
1840 I Avenue, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
768 sqft
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
3869 Grandview Place
3869 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1554 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath. Nearly 1600 sq ft home on beautiful canyon. Just remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Master bath is currently getting remodeled. New hardwood like floor, new carpet, new paint.
City Guide for Chula Vista, CA

If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Chula Vista, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Chula Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

