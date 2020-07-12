/
130 Apartments for rent in Rancho - Del Rey, Chula Vista, CA
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
1148 De Leon Dr
1148 De Leon Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1025 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit.
1029 Camino Atajo
1029 Camino Atajo, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in Rancho Del Rey area - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Rancho Del Rey. Minutes away from major freeways shopping centers and parks. Call Kitty Hawk Realty at 619-425-4295 for details. No Pets. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5825676)
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.
730 Callejon Ciudad #92
730 Callejon Ciudad, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2BR / 2.5 BA 1314 SQFT TOWNHOME RANCHO DEL REY/ CHULA VISTA - Beautiful townhome in the community of Rancho Del Rey in Chula Vista. The property has an open and spacious floor plan. The property features vaulted ceilings at the entry and living room.
1261 Via Escalante
1261 Via Escalante, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2017 sqft
1261 Via Escalante Available 08/01/20 Two Story House - This Chula Vista two story house with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large patio area, side patio for storage and garage.
Results within 1 mile of Rancho - Del Rey
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
823 Caminito Siena
823 Caminito Siena, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1705 sqft
823 Caminito Siena Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home in SUNBOW! - Features 4br 2.5 bath. This home has solar panels, so expect your SDGE bill to be about $10/mo!!! Downstairs features an open floor plan with slate flooring, Central AC.
1692 Ithaca St
1692 Ithaca Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1257 sqft
Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters.
622 Harlan Ct
622 Harlan Court, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2483 sqft
4BR/2.5BA 2483 SQFT Sunbow/Chula Vista Home - This 4BR/2.5BA Home in is located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, breakfast nook and a walk in pantry. The large bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower enclosure.
1510 Amador Street
1510 Amador Street, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1875 sqft
This rental property is available 09/20/2019. Convenient location Just couple block from the main entrance. Great and quite neighborhood, located in the corner lot cul de-sac.
1459 Summit Drive
1459 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Rancho - Del Rey
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
