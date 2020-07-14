Elán Guava Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance media room cats allowed

Elan Guava Court Apartment Homes for rent is a quaint courtyard community. You can enjoy an award- winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts an array of fabulous shopping centers, malls and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of miles of walking trails, coastline, and mountains. Come see why our residents take such delight in residing with us.The community has newly transformed one, two, and three bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, satin nickel ceiling fan, spacious closets, mirror closet doors, window covering, assigned parking, patio or balcony, an on-site laundry facility, and on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Guava Court welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. You'll feel right at home at Elan Guava Court. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, experience the excitement and energy of a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Guava Court!