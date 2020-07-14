All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Guava Court

196 Guava Avenue · (570) 216-5736
Location

196 Guava Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Guava Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
cats allowed
Elan Guava Court Apartment Homes for rent is a quaint courtyard community. You can enjoy an award- winning nature center, kayak or row in the bay, or rent a boat at the marina. The community boasts an array of fabulous shopping centers, malls and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of miles of walking trails, coastline, and mountains. Come see why our residents take such delight in residing with us.The community has newly transformed one, two, and three bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, satin nickel ceiling fan, spacious closets, mirror closet doors, window covering, assigned parking, patio or balcony, an on-site laundry facility, and on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Guava Court welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. You'll feel right at home at Elan Guava Court. We are conveniently located near Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, experience the excitement and energy of a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Come get into the spirit of hospitality at Elan Guava Court!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

