otay ranch village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Otay Ranch Village, Chula Vista, CA
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
14 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1921 Lagrange Rd
1921 Lagrange Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2950 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters &
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2027 Parker Mountain Rd
2027 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1241 Santa Cora Ave. #132
1241 Santa Cora Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1308 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Chula Vista - Chula Vista 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home . This 3 story unit includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, tile, granite, carpet, 2 car garage, washer & dryer, complex pool and Jacuzzi.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
1881 Via Capri Street
1881 Via Capri Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1670 sqft
Availability - July 15, 2020 (possibly sooner) Beautiful 2-story corner home with lots of sunlight! Great layout in this 3 bedroom + office nook, 2.5 bath home of 1670 square feet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1390 Misty Ridge Pl
1390 Misty Ridge Place, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2260 sqft
Four Bedroom 2.5 Baths, wood Shutters, Custom Tile and Laminate Flooring, Corian Kitchen Counters. Tandem 3 car garage with plenty of ceiling and wall storage units. Quite Cul-desac.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2034 Parker Mountain Rd
2034 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1718 sqft
Beautiful move in ready property in excellent location. Pride of ownership. Newer Flooring is just being cleaned and touched up. 3 Beth 3 Bath and 2 Car Garage. Gardener included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Amador Street
1510 Amador Street, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1875 sqft
This rental property is available 09/20/2019. Convenient location Just couple block from the main entrance. Great and quite neighborhood, located in the corner lot cul de-sac.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 Moon Orchid Ave
1710 Moon Orchid Ave, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2476 sqft
1710 Moon Orchid Ave Available 07/31/20 Like new 5 bedroom home in Otay Ranch! - Don't miss this large 5 bedroom plus 2 lofts (!), 3.
Results within 1 mile of Otay Ranch Village
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
6 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1326 Caminito Nazario #56
1326 Caminito Nazario, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1558 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 3 bathroom in gated Eastlake Summit! - You are going to love this 3 story townhome! Great layout with a space perfect for an office or den on the first floor, an open concept living room/dining room and kitchen plus 1 bedroom and a
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1148 De Leon Dr
1148 De Leon Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1025 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 Caminito Siena
823 Caminito Siena, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1705 sqft
823 Caminito Siena Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home in SUNBOW! - Features 4br 2.5 bath. This home has solar panels, so expect your SDGE bill to be about $10/mo!!! Downstairs features an open floor plan with slate flooring, Central AC.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Camino Atajo
1029 Camino Atajo, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in Rancho Del Rey area - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Rancho Del Rey. Minutes away from major freeways shopping centers and parks. Call Kitty Hawk Realty at 619-425-4295 for details. No Pets. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5825676)
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
925 Lafayette Pl
925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3000 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs.
