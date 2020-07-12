/
/
/
harborside
109 Apartments for rent in Harborside, Chula Vista, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
Results within 1 mile of Harborside
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1485 Hilltop Dr
1485 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1789 sqft
Single Story home for rent. Close to 805 and 5 freeway, walking distance to schools, shops and stores. Public transportation is available near the home.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1178 Cuyamaca Ave
1178 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 Glover AVE
520 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
Results within 5 miles of Harborside
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
44 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, brushed nickel fixtures, ample storage space and ceiling fans. Conveniences like off-street parking and on-site laundry please residents. Close to the 805 Freeway.
