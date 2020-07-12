Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:09 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chula Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Land Swap
1326 Caminito Nazario #56
1326 Caminito Nazario, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1558 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 3 bathroom in gated Eastlake Summit! - You are going to love this 3 story townhome! Great layout with a space perfect for an office or den on the first floor, an open concept living room/dining room and kitchen plus 1 bedroom and a

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1148 De Leon Dr
1148 De Leon Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1025 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
701 Eastshore Terrace
701 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
669 sqft
Perfectly located Eastlake Condo Available now...Features: Lots Of Upgrades To Include, Kitchen, Both Bathrooms, wood flooring no carpet. Newer Appliances and A/c. Laundry Closet Is Upstairs. One Car Garage Near Unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch Village
1921 Lagrange Rd
1921 Lagrange Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2950 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home is 2950 SF of blissful living! Features SOLAR system, gated entry, PRIVATE front patio area, one bedroom/full bath downstairs, office upstairs, WOOD&TRAVERTINE flooring throughout, GOURMET KITCHEN with marble counters &

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
925 Lafayette Pl
925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3000 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch Village
2027 Parker Mountain Rd
2027 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Vistas
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1682 sqft
Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch Village
1241 Santa Cora Ave. #132
1241 Santa Cora Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1308 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in Chula Vista - Chula Vista 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home . This 3 story unit includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, tile, granite, carpet, 2 car garage, washer & dryer, complex pool and Jacuzzi.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
2012 Callisto Terrace
2012 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2660 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Trails
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1448 sqft
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane Available 08/10/20 Single family home with upgrades and community pool/spa - This air conditioned home at Eastlake Trails has neutral tan carpet and stone tile floors, white tile countertops and all white appliances include

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Greens
1147 Calle Tesoro
1147 Calle Tesoro, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
1147 Calle Tesoro Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON! Great 3 Bedroom in gated Eastlake Greens community! - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in desirable La Vida community in Eastlake Greens.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
1862 Hazel Ct. #11
1862 Hazel Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1625 sqft
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Chula Vista - Spacious Tri-Level, 1,625 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in the Mosaic at Lomas Verdes community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1692 Ithaca St
1692 Ithaca Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1257 sqft
Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
2161 Barrel Ct #88
2161 Barrel Court, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Harborside
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Greens
1123 Latigo Cv
1123 Latigo Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1139 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in GATED Antigua! Property has numerous upgrades throughout including laminate flooring and tile throughout, REMODELED bathrooms, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, GRANITE counters, custom

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
378 VANCE ST.
378 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALK TO PARKS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY CENTER OF CHULA VISTA. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ANY INQUIRIES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch Village
1881 Via Capri Street
1881 Via Capri Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1670 sqft
Availability - July 15, 2020 (possibly sooner) Beautiful 2-story corner home with lots of sunlight! Great layout in this 3 bedroom + office nook, 2.5 bath home of 1670 square feet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Land Swap
1429 Caminito Sardinia UNIT 1, Chula - 1
1429 Caminito Sardinia, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1296 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 1PM-3PM This Is One Of The Greatest Town-Homes In "The Summit At Eastlake" On A Corner Lot. Great Quite Neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castle Park
1178 Cuyamaca Ave
1178 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chula Vista, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chula Vista apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

