Apartment List
/
CA
/
chula vista
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

90 Furnished Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
110 Second Ave
110 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Room for rent - Property Id: 266827 One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages.
Results within 1 mile of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm City
4 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
Results within 5 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
33 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
427 9Th Ave
427 9th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio on 13th floor of Diamond Terrace, North facing orientation with panoramic city views. Great use of space with built in Murphy bed and large wardrobe closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Hill
1 Unit Available
1022 EDGEMONT PLACE
1022 Edgemont Pl, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) For quick tour - https://www.dropbox.com/s/ddp5xuts7jfac45/Quick%20Walk%20Through%20-%201022%20Edgemont%20Pl.mp4?dl=0 For detailed tour - https://www.dropbox.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
1225 Island Avenue #614
1225 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top floor 1b/1ba in Park East with bay views and private rooftop deck! - Fully Furnished! King size bed, queen pull out sofa. Urban 1 bedroom 1 bath 2 story top floor unit at Park East right by Petco Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9
1220 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9 Available 06/19/20 2BR/1BA FURNISHED BEACH CONDO (Utilities Included) - Fully Furnished Beach Condo (Approx 850 sq. ft.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
3433 Florence St
3433 Florence Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1715 sqft
Available 06/18/20 *NEW* 4bed/3ba Fully Remodeled *Gated* Mid Century - Property Id: 283216 Feel at home in our newly remodeled Mid-Century Modern inspired house with all the amenities you need and more! Designed to be eco-friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,000
Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
321 10th Ave.
321 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ICON 303 is a meticulously maintained 1 bedroom/1 bath with beautiful hard wood floors, and seamless roller shades for privacy. Enjoy your morning coffee from the Keurig on the nice patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
East Village
1 Unit Available
253 10Th Ave
253 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ultra chic, fully furnished condo really has it all! Take in the expansive city, Coronado bay & bridge views w/ floor to ceiling windows while you watch a padres game from your bed or balcony.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1710 Avenida Del Mundo
1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
840 sqft
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished.

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month

Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChula Vista 3 BedroomsChula Vista Accessible ApartmentsChula Vista Apartments under $1,300Chula Vista Apartments under $1,600
    Chula Vista Apartments with BalconyChula Vista Apartments with GarageChula Vista Apartments with GymChula Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChula Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChula Vista Apartments with Parking
    Chula Vista Apartments with PoolChula Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerChula Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsChula Vista Furnished ApartmentsChula Vista Pet Friendly PlacesChula Vista Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
    Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
    HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
    SunbowlRancho Del Rey

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
    Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
    San Diego Miramar College