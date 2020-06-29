Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan furnished garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed internet access online portal pet friendly

It doesn’t happen often that you find a home that makes your heart skip a beat, but that’s exactly what we intended when designing Rosina Vista Apartments. Exuding a homey allure, our Otay Ranch apartments in Chula Vista, CA, are well-appointed and outfitted with resort-style amenities that promise a top-notch living experience. You’ll know what we mean as soon as you enter.



It all starts with a couple of steps on our premises to help you discover all the hidden gems. You’ll instantly see yourself enjoying the sunny days by the pool, relaxing in the evening in the hot tub or the dry/wet sauna. Your morning workouts will be covered in a heartbeat at the state-of-the-art fitness center, while the clubhouse and the BBQ area are an excellent choice if you’re having friends over. In your one, two or three-bedroom apartment, in turn, a world of comfort greets you. Crown molding, wood-style flooring, 9’ ceilings, and two-tone paint schemes adorn the place, but it is the convenience of having