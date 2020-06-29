Rosina Vista

Lease Length: 3 - 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $300 (applied to move in cost)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet:$350 2 pets:$450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per Cat, $50 per Dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions: afghan hound, akita, American bulldog, Australian cattle dog, basenji hound, Belington terrier, Burmese, bloodhound, boxer, chow chow, dalmation, Doberman, elkhound, foxhound, german shepherd, keeshond, malamute, mastiff, pit bull, pointer, rottweiler, saint Bernard, saluki, weimaranerAge restrictions: At least 1 year old