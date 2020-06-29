All apartments in Chula Vista
Rosina Vista
Rosina Vista

1551 Summerland St · (619) 430-4208
Location

1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-305 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24-301 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 08-301 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 16-306 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosina Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
key fob access
media room
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
It doesn’t happen often that you find a home that makes your heart skip a beat, but that’s exactly what we intended when designing Rosina Vista Apartments. Exuding a homey allure, our Otay Ranch apartments in Chula Vista, CA, are well-appointed and outfitted with resort-style amenities that promise a top-notch living experience. You’ll know what we mean as soon as you enter.

It all starts with a couple of steps on our premises to help you discover all the hidden gems. You’ll instantly see yourself enjoying the sunny days by the pool, relaxing in the evening in the hot tub or the dry/wet sauna. Your morning workouts will be covered in a heartbeat at the state-of-the-art fitness center, while the clubhouse and the BBQ area are an excellent choice if you’re having friends over. In your one, two or three-bedroom apartment, in turn, a world of comfort greets you. Crown molding, wood-style flooring, 9’ ceilings, and two-tone paint schemes adorn the place, but it is the convenience of having

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $300 (applied to move in cost)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet:$350 2 pets:$450
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35 per Cat, $50 per Dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions: afghan hound, akita, American bulldog, Australian cattle dog, basenji hound, Belington terrier, Burmese, bloodhound, boxer, chow chow, dalmation, Doberman, elkhound, foxhound, german shepherd, keeshond, malamute, mastiff, pit bull, pointer, rottweiler, saint Bernard, saluki, weimaranerAge restrictions: At least 1 year old
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosina Vista have any available units?
Rosina Vista has 6 units available starting at $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosina Vista have?
Some of Rosina Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosina Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Rosina Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosina Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosina Vista is pet friendly.
Does Rosina Vista offer parking?
Yes, Rosina Vista offers parking.
Does Rosina Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosina Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosina Vista have a pool?
Yes, Rosina Vista has a pool.
Does Rosina Vista have accessible units?
No, Rosina Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Rosina Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosina Vista has units with dishwashers.
