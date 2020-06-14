105 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with garage

Apartment List
Chula Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Eastlake
38 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Otay Ranch Village
8 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Otay Ranch
4 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Otay Ranch
13 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1399 Serena Circle
1399 Serena Circle, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1240 sqft
This spacious and bright 2-story townhome in Rancho del Rey area is a corner unit with 2 window walls and features 2 master bedrooms upstairs with baths ensuite, beautiful plank hardwood flooring throughout all living areas and stairs, tile baths

Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

Eastlake Greens
1 Unit Available
1287 Trapani Cove
1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1326 sqft
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio.

Otay Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1316 Santa Victoria Rd.
1316 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2341 sqft
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch.

Otay Ranch
1 Unit Available
1622 Gila Court Unit 170
1622 Gila Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
Military Welcome - Located in one of Chula Vistas prestigious developments of Agave in Windingwalk off the 125, this tri level, 3 bedroom, 3.

Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
2890 Silver Medal Rd Unit 02
2890 Silver Medal Road, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
*Spacious 2 bedroom 2.

Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1235 Aguirre Drive
1235 Aguirre Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1025 sqft
Fully Furnished Rancho Del Rey Condo - Beautiful condo, well designed floor plan with balcony and 1 car garage with an additional assigned parking spot. The unit also has a storage closet in the unit on the balcony.

1 Unit Available
1535 Apache Dr. #D
1535 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
1535 Apache Dr. #D Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! COLLEGE ESTATES AREA CONDO IN CHULA VISTA! - GREAT CHULA VISTA CONDO JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE! This home located in the Charter Point community features great upgrades throughout.

Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1
1541 Winter Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1437 sqft
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1682 sqft
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.
City Guide for Chula Vista, CA

If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

