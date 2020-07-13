Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed online portal package receiving

Blending Mediterranean architecture with modern fixtures and features, Tavera Apartments is a vibrant urban community where you can feel at home from the first moment. Nestled just off Santa Victoria Road, our Otay Ranch apartments in Chula Vista, CA, make it easy for you to relax and unwind in style.



Enjoy living in a community that values your well-being above anything else. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments provide spacious floor plans and are outfitted with private patios or balconies, gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, generous walk-in closets, central ACs, digital thermostats, along with everything else you need. Continuing your five-star experience is the rest of our community benefits. You will love dipping your toes in the heated, resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, relaxing in the clubhouse or grilling a delicious meal at the community BBQs just as much as you will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center, play park, or the enclosed pet run.



Discover