Chula Vista, CA
Tavera
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Tavera

1465 Santa Victoria Rd · (619) 937-3623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-303 · Avail. now

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 02-204 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-306 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01-101 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,840

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tavera.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
online portal
package receiving
Blending Mediterranean architecture with modern fixtures and features, Tavera Apartments is a vibrant urban community where you can feel at home from the first moment. Nestled just off Santa Victoria Road, our Otay Ranch apartments in Chula Vista, CA, make it easy for you to relax and unwind in style.

Enjoy living in a community that values your well-being above anything else. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments provide spacious floor plans and are outfitted with private patios or balconies, gourmet kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, generous walk-in closets, central ACs, digital thermostats, along with everything else you need. Continuing your five-star experience is the rest of our community benefits. You will love dipping your toes in the heated, resort-style pool with poolside cabanas, relaxing in the clubhouse or grilling a delicious meal at the community BBQs just as much as you will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center, play park, or the enclosed pet run.

Discover

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per apartment
Deposit: $500-$1200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached/detached garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tavera have any available units?
Tavera has 10 units available starting at $1,781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Tavera have?
Some of Tavera's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tavera currently offering any rent specials?
Tavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tavera pet-friendly?
Yes, Tavera is pet friendly.
Does Tavera offer parking?
Yes, Tavera offers parking.
Does Tavera have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tavera offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tavera have a pool?
Yes, Tavera has a pool.
Does Tavera have accessible units?
No, Tavera does not have accessible units.
Does Tavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tavera has units with dishwashers.
