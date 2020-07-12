/
otay ranch
118 Apartments for rent in Otay Ranch, Chula Vista, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1380 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,781
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,840
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3
2006 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1450 sqft
NEWLY BUILT TOWNHOME! WALKING DISTANCE TO OTAY RANCH MALL - EXPERIENCE ONE OF CHULA VISTA'S NEWEST COMMUNITIES - MERIDIAN! This modern townhome is newly built and perfectly located near the Otay Ranch Mall, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2012 Callisto Terrace
2012 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2660 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1862 Hazel Ct. #11
1862 Hazel Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1625 sqft
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Chula Vista - Spacious Tri-Level, 1,625 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in the Mosaic at Lomas Verdes community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2161 Barrel Ct #88
2161 Barrel Court, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1864 Opaline Pl 423
1864 Opaline Place, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
975 sqft
Rarely Available Condo in Mer Soleil (Otay Ranch) - Property Id: 254004 Rarely available 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Mer Soleil complex. This unit offers double master suites with full bathrooms. New carpet and paint throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Water Lily Dr
1449 Water Lily Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1008 sqft
Centrally located near shopping center !!brand new paint appliances,carpet !
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1945 Caminito de la Cruz
1945 Caminito De La Cruz, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
,unit is move in ready .Unit has new paint and carpet .Washer and Dryer included...
1 of 8
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Mount Bullion Dr
1905 Mount Bullion Drive, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1905 Mount Bullion Dr in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1942 Caminito Alcala
1942 Caminito Alcala, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1245 sqft
OTAY RANCH 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN TREVIANA! - This 2 bedroom, 3 story townhome is located in the popular Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2151 Cherry Blossom Ct. #196
2151 Cherry Blossom Court, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1464 sqft
Updated townhouse in Windingwalk Community! - Don't miss this 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome located in the Windingwalk community in Chula Vista. This unit has been upgraded throughout and very well kept.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1885 Rennes Pl
1885 Rennes Place, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Mer Soliel at Hillsborough! Enjoy granite counters, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, AC, patio area, extra large storage closet, 1-car garage + 1 parking space, dual sinks at master bath, large walk-in closet and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1439 Normandy Dr
1439 Normandy Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1500 sqft
Located in a beautiful community in Chula Vista, this 3br 2.5ba townhome will be available early-August. The first level of this home boasts tile flooring, an updated kitchen and access to the large 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
15 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
