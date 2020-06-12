115 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Otay Ranch
9 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Otay Ranch Village
6 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Sunbowl
18 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,730
1713 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Eastlake
37 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Eastlake Greens
19 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastlake Greens
1 Unit Available
1182 La Vida Court
1182 La Vida Court, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1727 sqft
3BR+Bonus Gorgeous House Modern Upgrades & Garage - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath split-level townhouse home with bonus room, 2 car garage overlooks Enagic Golf Course. Located in a gated community with clubhouse, pool & playground access.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho - Del Rey
1 Unit Available
1029 Camino Atajo
1029 Camino Atajo, Chula Vista, CA
Beautiful home in Rancho Del Rey area - Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Rancho Del Rey. Minutes away from major freeways shopping centers and parks. Call Kitty Hawk Realty at 619-425-4295 for details. No Pets. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5825676)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1
1541 Winter Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1437 sqft
1541 Winter Lane Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1362 Ortega Street
1362 Ortega St, Chula Vista, CA
1362 Ortega Street Available 07/06/20 Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent in Otay Ranch! - This Three story 4 bedroom / 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Otay Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1316 Santa Victoria Rd.
1316 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1535 Apache Dr. #D
1535 Apache Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
1535 Apache Dr. #D Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! COLLEGE ESTATES AREA CONDO IN CHULA VISTA! - GREAT CHULA VISTA CONDO JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE! This home located in the Charter Point community features great upgrades throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hilltop
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home with Large Yard - Walking Distance to Schools - This bright and airy single level home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a highly functional floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Otay Ranch
1 Unit Available
1622 Gila Court Unit 170
1622 Gila Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
Military Welcome - Located in one of Chula Vistas prestigious developments of Agave in Windingwalk off the 125, this tri level, 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Otay Ranch
1 Unit Available
1490 Santa Sierra Dr
1490 Santa Sierra Drive, Chula Vista, CA
Luxurious 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Otay Ranch Village West - Spectacular 5 bedroom home with 3 car garage. Featuring lush landscaping, stamped concrete driveway and patios with a gazebo in backyard for entertaining.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month

Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

