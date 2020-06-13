Apartment List
41 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Otay Ranch
10 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Results within 5 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
Spring Valley
5 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nestor
18 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
East Village
15 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,639
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
East Village
333 Units Available
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,160
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
1416 sqft
COMING TO SAN DIEGO | SUMMER 2020 A sophisticated new apartment collection has emerged in the center of San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
La Presa
7 Units Available
Skyline
8513 Paradise Valley Rd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Skyline Apartments features one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments in Spring Valley, CA.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:55am
$
East Village
5 Units Available
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,895
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1148 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
East Village
43 Units Available
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,819
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,522
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1239 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26am
$
East Village
20 Units Available
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
953 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Paradise Hills
1 Unit Available
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 10 miles of Chula Vista
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
$
Core-Columbia
41 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Grantville
25 Units Available
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,919
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1166 sqft
Great location, close to airport and Grantville Trolley Station. Luxurious homes have 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community includes state-of-the-art fitness club, pool and cabanas.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley East
29 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Village
31 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midway District
14 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mission Valley
29 Units Available
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,762
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1324 sqft
Centrally located apartment community close to freeways, shopping centers and movie theaters. All-electric gourmet kitchens, breakfast bars and private patio/balcony. Community features media room, pool, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
$
Morena
8 Units Available
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,274
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just steps away from the SD Trolley and downtown. Luxury amenities featuring a 24-hour gym, refreshing pool and game room. Relax inside your spacious apartment with in-unit laundry, oversized closets and air conditioning.

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month

Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

