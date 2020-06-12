111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Eastlake Greens
19 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1128 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Eastlake
37 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harborside
6 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Ranch
9 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1102 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Otay Ranch
23 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1419 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Sunbowl
13 Units Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Town
1 Unit Available
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
810 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring and carpeting, fans and bathtubs. On-site laundry and pool. Located along Broadway, near to San Diego Bay Wildlife Refuge and Interstate 5.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Harborside
2 Units Available
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1025 sqft
Close to the 5 Freeway and within driving distance of the beaches, with a pool, washer-dryer connections and on-site laundry facilities. The pet-friendly apartments are smoke-free and feature wood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
110 Second Ave
110 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Room for rent - Property Id: 266827 One room for rent , all inclusive partial furnished, (bring your own bed)one or two persons, no smoking, no drink, no drugs , no drama . Responsible person one car inside gated parking. Light kitchen previlages.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rolling Hills Ranch
1 Unit Available
2252 Huntington Pt Rd Unit 85
2252 Huntington Point Road, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1410 sqft
2BR 2.5BA Rolling Hills Ranch Townhome - 3 Stories, AC/Heat, Open/Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, Sm Pets OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Chula Vista
1 Unit Available
378 Vance St. Unit 08
378 Vance St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
892 sqft
**$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - **$200 OFF MOVE IN CREDIT!!** When you sign a lease agreement to move-in by 6/1/20!!! Upper level unit 2 bedroom || 2 bath Spacious mirror closets Washer/Dryer hook-ups 1 Assigned parking &

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents declined moderately over the past month

Chula Vista rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,650 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,141 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,141 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chula Vista.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

