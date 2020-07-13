All apartments in Chula Vista
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 PM

Toscana at Rancho Del Rey

841 Regulo Pl · (619) 432-3853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 2327 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 936 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Toscana at Rancho Del Rey.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
LIVE THE GOOD LIFE at Toscana at Rancho Del Rey! Located in the master-planned development of Rancho Del Rey. Our community offers you a wealth of comfortable home-style pleasures and beautifully upgraded interiors. You will feel right at home in our open concept floor plans. Newly remodeled interiors including full size washer and dryers, fireplaces, central heat and air, private balconies, custom paint, extra storage space, and walk in closets. We have resort-style recreational amenities including a spacious newly upgraded fitness center, two extra-large pool/BBQ areas and three playgrounds. Call or email us to schedule a private tour today. Our professional staff would love to introduce you to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 30 lbs.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have any available units?
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey has 5 units available starting at $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have?
Some of Toscana at Rancho Del Rey's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Toscana at Rancho Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Toscana at Rancho Del Rey pet-friendly?
Yes, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey is pet friendly.
Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey offers parking.
Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey has a pool.
Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have accessible units?
No, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does Toscana at Rancho Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, Toscana at Rancho Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
