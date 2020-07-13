Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

LIVE THE GOOD LIFE at Toscana at Rancho Del Rey! Located in the master-planned development of Rancho Del Rey. Our community offers you a wealth of comfortable home-style pleasures and beautifully upgraded interiors. You will feel right at home in our open concept floor plans. Newly remodeled interiors including full size washer and dryers, fireplaces, central heat and air, private balconies, custom paint, extra storage space, and walk in closets. We have resort-style recreational amenities including a spacious newly upgraded fitness center, two extra-large pool/BBQ areas and three playgrounds. Call or email us to schedule a private tour today. Our professional staff would love to introduce you to your new home!



Find Your Home