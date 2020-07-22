/
/
/
north chula vista
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
114 Apartments for rent in North Chula Vista, Chula Vista, CA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:18 PM
2 Units Available
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
853 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Parq Apartment Homes in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtyard community close to shopping centers, Third Avenue and walking trails. Community has on-site laundry, maintenance and assigned parking. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, mirror closet doors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
888 sqft
Spanish villa style community with a nature center. Located close to shopping centers, plazas and malls. Units have mirror closet doors, spacious walk-in closets, breakfast bars and private patio/balconies.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
569 E Street #31
569 E Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 BR/2 BA 936SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - *Ready to move in * Marketing Description Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in the Heart of Chula Vista.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Bayview Way
203 Bayview Way, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1749 sqft
This is a 3 bed 1 bath home. Large lot. There is a Studio unit on the bottom floor of property with a private Entrance and shared use of Backyard and laundry. Trash paid. Utilities paid by tenant. New Remodel and Updates Available Now! No pets
Results within 1 mile of North Chula Vista
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,534
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
2 Units Available
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1191 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-805. Units feature a washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and offers an online portal, pool, and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2605 Fenton Place
2605 Fenton Place, San Diego County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Gorgeous Unit in National City - 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath complete this adorable 800 square foot single level unit. Brand new paint, all new vinyl flooring throughout the house, all done in a soft gray and white palate.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Park Way
405 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautifully remodeled 2 BD 2 BA House - Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2228 I Ave # B
2228 I Avenue, National City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
2228 I Ave # B Available 08/02/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt. National City - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath apt. close to major freeways and shopping centers. NO PETS. NO SECTION 8. (RLNE1990138)
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2011 O Avenue
2011 O Avenue, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1039 sqft
Honey stop the car!!! This 3Bdm 1Ba single story home with detached garage is turnkey and ready for your pickiest renters. Remodeled and ready to become yours, this home has brand new everything.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1825 C Avenue
1825 C Avenue, National City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
947 sqft
Brand New Cottages available for rent in National City! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live with no shared walls with your neighbors. Enjoy ample light in these new cottages with brand new flooring, appliances and ample parking.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
378 VANCE ST.
378 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALK TO PARKS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY CENTER OF CHULA VISTA. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ANY INQUIRIES.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1748 Via Las Palmas
1748 Via Las Palmas, National City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1070 sqft
Located in the Fairway Views HOA, overlooking the golf course, this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo will be move in ready early July! The unit comes with tile floors, granite counters and brand new cabinets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
520 Glover AVE
520 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining.
Results within 5 miles of North Chula Vista
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
6 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
3 Units Available
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,839
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1040 sqft
Stunning location near Sunbow Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and carport. Recently updated interior with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CANational City, CALemon Grove, CAAlpine, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CARancho San Diego, CABonita, CACoronado, CA