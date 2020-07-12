/
142 Apartments for rent in Castle Park, Chula Vista, CA
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
1485 Hilltop Dr
1485 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1789 sqft
Single Story home for rent. Close to 805 and 5 freeway, walking distance to schools, shops and stores. Public transportation is available near the home.
1178 Cuyamaca Ave
1178 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors.
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
245 E Oneida St
245 East Oneida Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1262 sqft
Spectacular Single Story Detached house in Chula Vista! Home features 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 Bathroom with dual sinks, one car attached garage plus 2 additional parking spaces.
1450 Melrose Ave #35
1450 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1102 sqft
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219 1450
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the San Diego South Bay area. Recently renovated community with in-unit laundry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include pool, playground, grill area, tennis and basketball courts, and sauna.
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is near entertainment and shopping. On-site pool, spa, firepit and grilling area. Playground and fitness center. Homes include plank wood flooring, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets.
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1030 sqft
Luxury apartments with distinctive floor plans, designer features, nine-foot ceilings and spacious living rooms. Easy to hop on the freeway or get to restaurants and shops. Swimming pool, spa and dry sauna on premises.
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.
41 East J Street
41 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
631 Melrose Ave
631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring.
533 Hibiscus Court
533 Hibiscus Court, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Large 4+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Chula Vista available May 1st, 2020 - Spacious home in Chula Vista available May 1, 2020.
622 Harlan Ct
622 Harlan Court, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2483 sqft
4BR/2.5BA 2483 SQFT Sunbow/Chula Vista Home - This 4BR/2.5BA Home in is located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, breakfast nook and a walk in pantry. The large bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower enclosure.
1640 Maple Drive - 48
1640 Maple Drive, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1576 sqft
Centurion Property Management is proud to present this spacious 3 bedroom & 3 bath town-home.
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
