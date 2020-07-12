/
central chula vista
Last updated July 12 2020
118 Apartments for rent in Central Chula Vista, Chula Vista, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Park Way
405 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Beautifully remodeled 2 BD 2 BA House - Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
378 VANCE ST.
378 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALK TO PARKS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY CENTER OF CHULA VISTA. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ANY INQUIRIES.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
520 Glover AVE
520 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining.
Results within 1 mile of Central Chula Vista
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
16 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
853 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Parq Apartment Homes in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
149 2nd
149 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Remodeled Pristine Home Offers!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dinning area, cozy living room with fire place and recessed lighting, an amazing large family room Great for entertaining, kitchen has brand new granite counter tops, brand new sink
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 East J Street
41 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
33 Madison
33 Madison Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1576 sqft
Completely renovated North Chula Vista home! Features remodelled kitchen with extensive cabinets with pullout drawers, pantry, new stove & fridge.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
203 Bayview Way
203 Bayview Way, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 203 Bayview Way in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
Results within 5 miles of Central Chula Vista
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
6 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,970
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,545
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,682
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
Stunning community in the heart of San Diego, minutes from I-805. On-site pool, playground, business center and dog park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage, and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
900 sqft
Furnished apartments right near I-5 and minutes from the Pacific Ocean. Community includes a pool, grilling station and playground. Near Otay Valley Regional Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
790 sqft
Luxury gated community has two pool areas, laundry facilities and cable pre-wiring. Apartments include patio or balcony, microwave, and dishwasher. Located close to beaches, entertainment and medical facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
