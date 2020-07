Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving on-site laundry bbq/grill

Teresina apartments are located minutes from the Pacific Ocean, offering elegant hilltop living overlooking beautiful Otay Ranch. Teresina apartments welcome large dogs and are within walking distance to schools. Easy freeway access from Teresina apartments ensures that you'll be at your favorite restaurants and shops in no time. Come check out everything Teresina apartments have to offer!