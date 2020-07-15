47 Studio Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

Apartment List
1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
75 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,753
615 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
45 Units Available
East Village
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,899
522 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:36 AM
3 Units Available
East Village
Urbana
450 10th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,095
499 sqft
We want U. With all of UR personality. UR voice. UR ideals. UR flaws.\n\nYoure not one for conformity. When others zig, you zag. Thats why we created URBANA just for you.
1 of 101

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
63 Units Available
East Village
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,645
636 sqft
With a rooftop pool and sundeck, a sky terrace, a fitness/yoga studio and a dog park, high-rise living in East Village has a new address. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters and smartphone-controlled lighting.
1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
$
11 Units Available
East Village
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Coronado
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,790
405 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.
1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 01:00 PM
$
26 Units Available
East Village
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,805
553 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
167 Units Available
East Village
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,008
600 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
6 Units Available
East Village
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,711
518 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
321 Units Available
East Village
The Merian
601 11th Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,255
546 sqft
We’re doing our part to keep you, our residents, and our staff safe and healthy. Though we have suspended in-person tours for the time being, we encourage you to schedule a virtual tour today.
1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:59 PM
208 Units Available
East Village
K1
330 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,930
630 sqft
Rising 23 stories above the San Diego skyline, K1 boasts the perfect downtown location offering convenient access to the Ballpark, East Village, Gaslamp, Downtown and Bayfront neighborhoods.
1 of 36

Last updated May 8 at 12:26 AM
20 Units Available
East Village
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,475
447 sqft
In light of COVID-19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
East Village
1025 Island Ave
1025 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,100
724 sqft
Loft style one bedroom home in the middle of the East Village/Ballpark neighborhood with easy access to Petco Park and East Village Breweries.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
San Ysidro
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17
855 West San Ysidro Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,295
855 W San Ysidro Blvd #17 Available 06/12/20 MODERN STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO - BEAUTIFUL STUDIO FOR RENT IN SAN YSIDRO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ACROSS SHOPPING CENTERS, MAJOR ROADS AND FREEWAYS IN A SECOND, WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
Results within 10 miles of Chula Vista
1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
14 Units Available
Marina
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,435
515 sqft
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Park West
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,240
643 sqft
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
1 of 38

Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
11 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,829
832 sqft
Located close to the Trolley in the Financial District with access to I-5, 163 and I-94. Huge loft apartments with high ceilings, giant windows, W/D in unit and private balconies in some apartments.
1 of 30

Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Core-Columbia
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,590
570 sqft
Vibrant apartments with hardwood floors, huge closets and recent renovations. Community features a basketball court, tennis court, trash valet, parking, pool and media room. Located close to freeways 5, 94 and 163.
1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
31 Units Available
East Village
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,712
560 sqft
A modern, upscale downtown community with sophisticated amenities. Homes feature custom cabinetry, vinyl wood plank flooring and quartz countertops. Community features fantastic access to area restaurants.
1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
13 Units Available
Little Italy
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,171
610 sqft
A beautiful community with fantastic skyline views. Unique floor plans with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Onsite fire pit hot tub, lobby and courtyard. Pet-friendly. Near I-5.
1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Harborview
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,170
562 sqft
Luxury community with complimentary WiFi, charging stations, coffee bar and fob entry access. Apartments are spacious and feature high-end fixtures. Located just two blocks from the waterfront park.
1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
32 Units Available
Core-Columbia
The Rey
801 A St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,660
456 sqft
Close to the theater, symphony, and the House of Blues in Downtown San Diego. Spectacular city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. On-site dog walk and a rooftop deck.
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
31 Units Available
Grantville
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
532 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.

July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chula Vista rents held steady over the past month

Chula Vista rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,142 for a two-bedroom. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,142 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

