Apartment List
/
CA
/
chula vista
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:29 AM

181 Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chula Vista renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 09:29am
Rancho - Del Rey
11 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1300 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,772
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,624
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Eastlake
38 Units Available
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,470
1607 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch Village
8 Units Available
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,238
1895 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,588
2297 sqft
Welcome to Salerno, a luxury community offering expansive three and four bedroom townhomes with attached two-car garages in Chula Vista, CA.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Otay Ranch
21 Units Available
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1419 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
11 Units Available
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,045
1371 sqft
Luxurious homes include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly community also includes pool, pool table, fire pit and BBQ grill. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Otay Ranch
13 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1463 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch
17 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1278 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,609
1327 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Terra Nova
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eastlake Greens
20 Units Available
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,748
1571 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,585
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Otay Ranch
15 Units Available
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1341 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in park-like setting beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Eastlake. Residents have access to a tree-ringed playground, two clubhouses with fitness rooms and two swimming pools with whirlpool spas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Otay Ranch Village
22 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,844
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harborside
7 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Harborside
4 Units Available
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1001 sqft
Easy access to the beach and Downtown San Diego area. Soundproof walls, private patios, and fantastic views. Stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and open floor plans. Pet-friendly community. On-site pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Castle Park
3 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,181
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Harborside
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Otay Ranch Village
1 Unit Available
1316 Santa Victoria Rd.
1316 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2341 sqft
1316 Santa Victoria Rd. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon! New Luxury Town home in Montecito! - Tenant Planet is proud to present this gorgeous new townhome in the community of Montecito in the heart of Otay Ranch.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Otay Ranch
1 Unit Available
1622 Gila Court Unit 170
1622 Gila Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
Military Welcome - Located in one of Chula Vistas prestigious developments of Agave in Windingwalk off the 125, this tri level, 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake Vistas
1 Unit Available
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3
2727 Castlehill Road, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1682 sqft
2727 Castlehill Rd. #3 Available 06/26/20 Beautiful large townhome in Summer Hill with AC!! - Spacious & Open floorplan with amazing VIEWS!! VERY nice 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1362 Ortega Street
1362 Ortega St, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2594 sqft
1362 Ortega Street Available 07/06/20 Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent in Otay Ranch! - This Three story 4 bedroom / 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Eastlake
1 Unit Available
1086 Camino Levante
1086 Camino Levante, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2394 sqft
1086 Camino Levante Available 06/16/20 LIKE NEW! 4 bedroom in beautiful Escaya Community East Chula Vista! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the new Escaya community in East Chula Vista! Home features a great floor plan with a full bedroom and
City Guide for Chula Vista, CA

If you like lemonade, you're going to love Chula Vista, the "Lemon Capital of the World"! For those who prefer to avoid puckering, no worries — Chula Vista also means “beautiful view” in Spanish, and, wow, does it deliver! Surrounded by mountains on the east and nestled against the Pacific Ocean to the west, this gem has plenty of options for your next apartment rental.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chula Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Chula Vista, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Chula Vista renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

