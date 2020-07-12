AL
/
CA
/
chula vista
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:13 AM

127 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Chula Vista, CA

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rancho - Del Rey
1148 De Leon Dr
1148 De Leon Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1025 sqft
Great 2 bedroom condo in gated community in Rancho del Rey! - Don't miss this one! 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms! Walk in closets! Bright and open floor plan with a balcony and 1 car attached garage. Laundry in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunbowl
823 Caminito Siena
823 Caminito Siena, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1705 sqft
823 Caminito Siena Available 07/15/20 Beautiful home in SUNBOW! - Features 4br 2.5 bath. This home has solar panels, so expect your SDGE bill to be about $10/mo!!! Downstairs features an open floor plan with slate flooring, Central AC.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Chula Vista
405 Park Way
405 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Beautifully remodeled 2 BD 2 BA House - Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Miguel Ranch
369 Callesita Mariola
369 Callesita Mariola, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 bedroom house rent ready in Chula Vista! (Gated Community) - Beautiful 3 bedroom home rent ready in Chula Vista! Located in a gated community off the 125.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
925 Lafayette Pl
925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
3000 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch Village
2027 Parker Mountain Rd
2027 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1718 sqft
2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
2006 Foxtrot Loop #3
2006 Foxtrot Loop, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1450 sqft
NEWLY BUILT TOWNHOME! WALKING DISTANCE TO OTAY RANCH MALL - EXPERIENCE ONE OF CHULA VISTA'S NEWEST COMMUNITIES - MERIDIAN! This modern townhome is newly built and perfectly located near the Otay Ranch Mall, shopping, dining, entertainment and easy

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
2012 Callisto Terrace
2012 Callisto Ter, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2660 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
238 Regency Ct Unit C
238 Regency Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1212 sqft
*Spacious 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
41 East J Street
41 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Trails
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1448 sqft
2626 Rockhouse Trail Lane Available 08/10/20 Single family home with upgrades and community pool/spa - This air conditioned home at Eastlake Trails has neutral tan carpet and stone tile floors, white tile countertops and all white appliances include

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Greens
1147 Calle Tesoro
1147 Calle Tesoro, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
1147 Calle Tesoro Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON! Great 3 Bedroom in gated Eastlake Greens community! - COMING SOON! Don't miss this one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home in desirable La Vida community in Eastlake Greens.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Greens
2060 Barbados Cove, #8
2060 Barbados Cove, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1139 sqft
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 Available 08/22/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1139 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Antigua in Chula Vista. The spacious Kitchen area with bar/breakfast nook and charming oak cabinets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
1862 Hazel Ct. #11
1862 Hazel Ct, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1625 sqft
1862 Hazel Ct. #11 Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Townhome in Chula Vista - Spacious Tri-Level, 1,625 square foot townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and is located in the Mosaic at Lomas Verdes community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1692 Ithaca St
1692 Ithaca Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1257 sqft
Great College Estates Home! - GREAT CHULA VISTA HOME JUST BLOCKS FROM SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE AND BONITA VISTA!. This great 3 bedroom home features newer carpet and paint. Light and bright throughout with newer windows and plantation shutters.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hilltop
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Otay Ranch
2161 Barrel Ct #88
2161 Barrel Court, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1464 sqft
2161 Barrel Ct #88 Available 08/10/20 STUNNING Townhome 2 BED 2.5 BATH W/ DEN & 2 CAR GARAGE East Lake/Otay Ranch - VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! This townhome is located in the beautiful Winding Walk community with pools, bbq area, and gym.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Harborside
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake Greens
1287 Trapani Cove
1287 Trapani Cove, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1326 sqft
Big two story 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath community gated Townhome located in East Lake. Corner unit has a low maintenance fenced in court yard with waterfall and patio.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
1130 Camino Prado
1130 Camino Prado, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1833 sqft
Beautiful Chula Vista Home - Offered by KRC Realty - Rich Farmer Team - This is an amazing new development in Chula Vista and must see. Very few rentals in this area. This community features two pools, community center, a weight room and lots more.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Greg Rogers
533 Hibiscus Court
533 Hibiscus Court, Chula Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2100 sqft
Large 4+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Chula Vista available May 1st, 2020 - Spacious home in Chula Vista available May 1, 2020.

1 of 8

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake
2075 Lakeridge Circle Unit 102
2075 Lakeridge Cir, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1045 sqft
2075 Lakeridge Circle Unit 102 Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Dual Master Unit in the Heart of Camelot! - This first floor unit features two masters separated by a living room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
Castle Park
1450 Melrose Ave #35
1450 Melrose Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1102 sqft
1450 Melrose Ave #35 -OPEN HOUSE 7/17 AT 1:30- 2 Story Townhome, W/D hook ups, small pets welcome!! - JOIN US AT OUR OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY, JULY 24TH from 1:30-2PM Please RSVP by texting Nicole your name and listing address to 619-384-9219 1450

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1459 Summit Drive
1459 Summit Drive, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1217 sqft
1459 Summit Drive Available 08/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1217 SQFT CHULA VISTA CONDO - The property also features a fireplace in the family room. The family room opens up to a private balcony. The property also features a two car garage.
Rent Report
Chula Vista

July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Chula Vista Rent Report. Chula Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chula Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chula Vista rents held steady over the past month

Chula Vista rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chula Vista stand at $1,651 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,142 for a two-bedroom. Chula Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chula Vista over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,540; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents went down 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chula Vista

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chula Vista, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chula Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Chula Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $2,142 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Chula Vista fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chula Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Chula Vista is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChula Vista 3 BedroomsChula Vista Accessible ApartmentsChula Vista Apartments under $1,300Chula Vista Apartments under $1,400Chula Vista Apartments under $1,600Chula Vista Apartments with BalconyChula Vista Apartments with GarageChula Vista Apartments with GymChula Vista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChula Vista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Apartments with PoolChula Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerChula Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsChula Vista Furnished ApartmentsChula Vista Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula VistaHarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle ParkSunbowlRancho Del Rey

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College