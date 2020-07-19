Rent Calculator
110 N 2nd Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 N 2nd Ave
110 North 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
110 North 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
FOR RENT! 2 Bed 2 Bath 1003 sq ft. Carport /parking space. Full size W/D in Unit. Nice long Balcony w/View. Relaxing pool/jacuzzi. Call Mary Beth for appointment 619-838-8277
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 N 2nd Ave have any available units?
110 N 2nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 110 N 2nd Ave have?
Some of 110 N 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 110 N 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 N 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 110 N 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 110 N 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 110 N 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 110 N 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N 2nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 110 N 2nd Ave has a pool.
Does 110 N 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 N 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 N 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
