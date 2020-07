Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room hot tub internet access key fob access playground

Welcome to CasaLago Apartment Homes! Enjoy everything our Chula Vista apartments have to offer with our unrivaled apartment and community amenities. The nearly 20-acre CasaLago Eastlake neighborhood sits on a broad bluff beside the U.S. Olympic Training Center and Lower Otay Lake and is accented by a bright landscape of native trees and flowers. We are a pet-friendly and family-oriented gated community, so you and your loved ones can feel safe at home. Entertainment, fitness, and leisure activities are made simple at CasaLago Apartment Homes.