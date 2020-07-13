All apartments in Chula Vista
Terra Vista
Terra Vista

1441 Santa Lucia Rd · (619) 202-8124
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0913 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 709 sqft

Unit 0333 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 0722 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to Terra Vista at Otay Ranch Apartments—a tranquil community nestled in a master-planned neighborhood designed for growing families with easy-to-reach conveniences. Starring one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, our Chula Vista, CA, apartments welcome you to a haven of unparalleled comfort and resort vibes. Bring your four-legged friends along, because we are pet-friendly!

The location. With well-appointed homes also comes a desirable Santa Lucia Rd. address that places work, leisure, shopping, and dining up for grabs. You’ll be a 20-minute drive away from Downtown San Diego with all its beaches and excitements, thanks to our fast access to South Bay Expy. and I-805. San Diego International Airport is equally close, and so is QB Medical, Hilltop Park, as well as a suite of top-end schools.

The benefits. We’ve cut no corners when it comes to your satisfaction, and that’s why you’ll be greeted with convenient highlights the moment you set foot on our premises. To give you a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Vista have any available units?
Terra Vista has 8 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Vista have?
Some of Terra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Vista is pet friendly.
Does Terra Vista offer parking?
Yes, Terra Vista offers parking.
Does Terra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Vista have a pool?
Yes, Terra Vista has a pool.
Does Terra Vista have accessible units?
No, Terra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Vista has units with dishwashers.
