Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace oven Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to Terra Vista at Otay Ranch Apartments—a tranquil community nestled in a master-planned neighborhood designed for growing families with easy-to-reach conveniences. Starring one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, our Chula Vista, CA, apartments welcome you to a haven of unparalleled comfort and resort vibes. Bring your four-legged friends along, because we are pet-friendly!



The location. With well-appointed homes also comes a desirable Santa Lucia Rd. address that places work, leisure, shopping, and dining up for grabs. You’ll be a 20-minute drive away from Downtown San Diego with all its beaches and excitements, thanks to our fast access to South Bay Expy. and I-805. San Diego International Airport is equally close, and so is QB Medical, Hilltop Park, as well as a suite of top-end schools.



