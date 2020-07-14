Elán Village Court Apartment Homes

Amenities

Elan Village Court Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a picture perfect cozy community. With our residents in mind, our focus is creating a community atmosphere coupled with high standard living. You never have to venture far from home. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls, and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. Our residents take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The gated community has modern styled one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchen, satin nickel ceiling fan and fixtures, spacious closets, mirror closet doors, faux wood window covering, underground security parking, extra storage, patio or balcony, BBQ area, on-site laundry facility and an on-site staff with full-time Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Village Court welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Village Court. We are conveniently located with effortless access to Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Welcome to your new home at Elan Village Court!