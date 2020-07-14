All apartments in Chula Vista
Elán Village Court Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Village Court Apartment Homes

452 F Street · (619) 597-2640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

452 F Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Village Court Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
Elan Village Court Apartment Homes for rent in Chula Vista, CA is a picture perfect cozy community. With our residents in mind, our focus is creating a community atmosphere coupled with high standard living. You never have to venture far from home. The community boasts a fabulous selection of shopping centers, plazas, malls, and markets, from the Chula Vista Center to the historic Third Avenue. You are within reach of great year-round weather, miles of trails, coastline, and mountains. Our residents take delight in the multi-culture atmosphere and the endless community activities and attractions.The gated community has modern styled one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchen, satin nickel ceiling fan and fixtures, spacious closets, mirror closet doors, faux wood window covering, underground security parking, extra storage, patio or balcony, BBQ area, on-site laundry facility and an on-site staff with full-time Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Village Court welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.You'll feel right at home at Elan Village Court. We are conveniently located with effortless access to Interstate 5 and 805 and Highway 54. We are minutes away from 32nd Street Naval Base, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Enjoy major retail shopping and dining at the Westfield Plaza Bonita, a concert at the Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, cool off at Knott's Soak City, or rub elbows with Team USA's best at the Olympic Training Center. Welcome to your new home at Elan Village Court!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have any available units?
Elán Village Court Apartment Homes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have?
Some of Elán Village Court Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Village Court Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Village Court Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Village Court Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Village Court Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Village Court Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
