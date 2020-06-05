All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7344 Portage Way

7344 Portage Way · No Longer Available
Location

7344 Portage Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
West of I-5 - Vista Mar Gated Community - Wood Floors - - West of I-5 Freeway
- Wood Floors
- Plantation Shutters
- Newer Carpet
- Custom Paint
- Walk to Ponto Beach

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Gated, Pool, Spa, Tennis, Rec. Area

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE3613430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 Portage Way have any available units?
7344 Portage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7344 Portage Way have?
Some of 7344 Portage Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7344 Portage Way currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Portage Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Portage Way pet-friendly?
No, 7344 Portage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7344 Portage Way offer parking?
Yes, 7344 Portage Way does offer parking.
Does 7344 Portage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 Portage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Portage Way have a pool?
Yes, 7344 Portage Way has a pool.
Does 7344 Portage Way have accessible units?
No, 7344 Portage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Portage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Portage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
