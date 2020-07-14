All apartments in Carlsbad
Elan Tamarack Shores
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elan Tamarack Shores

351 Tamarack Avenue · (858) 926-5431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 Tamarack Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Tamarack Shores.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elan Tamarack Apartment Homes for rent in Carlsbad, CA is a beautiful coastal community that offers nearly seven miles of beautiful beaches, picturesque lagoons, and the charm of a European village coupled with world class golf, spas, and shopping. Our community is perfectly located just a few blocks from Tamarack Beach and is walking distance to Carlsbad Village where you will find many restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and local attractions. Quality living coupled with a beautifully landscaped community makes our residents feel right at home.The community offers newly remodeled spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony, large walk-in closets, assigned parking, tranquil landscaping, and full-time emergency Maintenance needs. Elan Tamarack Shores welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.We are conveniently located west of Interstate 5 for easy freeway access and within walking distance to world-class beaches, coastal shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy surfing, sailing or sunbathing on the sandy nearby beach or savor the fine foods of dozens of local restaurants. Moreover, delight in the major retail shopping at the Carlsbad Premium Outlets or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. No matter your tastes or budget, you can experience a wealth of options at every corner. Come and see the unique qualities that provide you with a relaxed coastal atmosphere. Make your home at Elan Tamarack Shores!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Tamarack Shores have any available units?
Elan Tamarack Shores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Tamarack Shores have?
Some of Elan Tamarack Shores's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Tamarack Shores currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Tamarack Shores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Tamarack Shores pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Tamarack Shores is pet friendly.
Does Elan Tamarack Shores offer parking?
Yes, Elan Tamarack Shores offers parking.
Does Elan Tamarack Shores have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Tamarack Shores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Tamarack Shores have a pool?
No, Elan Tamarack Shores does not have a pool.
Does Elan Tamarack Shores have accessible units?
No, Elan Tamarack Shores does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Tamarack Shores have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Tamarack Shores has units with dishwashers.
