Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with garage

Carlsbad apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,899
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Calavera Hills
40 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,267
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Olde Carlsbad
13 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2677 Coventry Road
2677 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1629 sqft
Conveniently located home in Tamarack Point! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit. All bedrooms are upstairs. Kitchen has granite countertops, built in microwave, and refrigerator included. Fireplace in the living room.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

Last updated June 14 at 03:32am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7341 Alicante Rd
7341 Alicante Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1030 sqft
This split-level home features 2 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, A/C, and an over-sized 2-car garage with storage shelves, cabinets, and workbenches. Enjoy full privileges to the pool, spa and tennis courts, on lovely landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2839 Cazadero Drive
2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1370 sqft
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B
902 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
897 sqft
Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1769 Callisia Court
1769 Callisia Court, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2169 sqft
End unit 4 Bedroom House Available Now in Poinsettia Heights - So much light throughout this end unit 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the gated community of Poinsettia Heights.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6917 Pear Tree Dr
6917 Pear Tree Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1292 sqft
6917 Pear Tree Dr Available 06/26/20 Charming Carlsbad Townhome - Las Playas Community - Charming Carlsbad townhome located in the park-like and highly desirable Las Playas community. This 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1701 Carissa Way
1701 Carissa Way, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2169 sqft
1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - $3600 rent $3600 security deposit 4 Bedrooms 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
868 Marigold Ct
868 Marigold Court, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1268 sqft
Carlsbad 2 Bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, Single Level, Beach Close - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo for Lease, $2800 Unfurnished or $3200 Fully Furnished, single level condo in a great location in South Carlsbad

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bressi Ranch
1 Unit Available
6356 Huntington Drive
6356 Huntington Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
3815 sqft
6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Costa Oaks
1 Unit Available
3464 Camino Largo
3464 Camino Largo, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,550
3094 sqft
3464 Camino Largo Available 06/15/20 Outstanding 4BR/3BA Home with a Loft! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath plus Loft view home with large downstairs office in a coveted area of Carlsbad! Located in a cul-de-sac within walking

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2831 Avenida Valera
2831 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2050 sqft
STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
901 Caminito Madrigal B
901 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1180 sqft
Stunning AltaMira Condo with Peek-a-boo Ocean View!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stunning AltaMira condo with peek-a-boo ocean view! This dual master home features contemporary touches and style updates which make your move simple! Upon entering this

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7915 Rocoso Lane
7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1697 sqft
3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, nearly 1,700 sq ft, air conditioning

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
5133 sqft
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2349 Caringa Way #3
2349 Caringa Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1533 sqft
2349 Caringa Way #3 Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bath townhome With attached garage - Excellent location with easy access to freeways Best location Close to Las Costa Resort and Spa Shopping area is just around the corner Spacious 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5495 El Arbol Drive
5495 El Arbol Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1781 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3161 Camino Del Arco
3161 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1566 sqft
La Costa Seapoint Condo - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath condo with tons of storage, one car garage and upgraded kitchen. New carpet, newer cabinets with slide-outs and granite counters in kitchen with stainless fridge. New washer/dryer.
City Guide for Carlsbad, CA

Home to just over 100,000,Carlsbad preserves its parks and coastline through careful planning and leaves space among its many apartment buildings for wildlife, surf, and sand. Residents enjoy the city's parks and beaches throughout the year, with annual temperatures ranging from 60-70 degrees and very light rainfall. The city offers an extensive hiking and bicycling trail system, golf courses, and athletic fields.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carlsbad? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Carlsbad, CA

Carlsbad apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

