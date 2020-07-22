/
rancho la costa
154 Apartments for rent in Rancho La Costa, Carlsbad, CA
1 Unit Available
2404 Altisma Way E
2404 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1640 sqft
Unit E Available 08/01/20 Spacious Townhome in desirable La Costa - Property Id: 55886 Available for viewing on or after July 25. Enjoy beautiful canyon views from this serene and private location in Arroyo Villas.
1 Unit Available
2005 Costa Del Mar Rd 642
2005 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$3,200
719 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cortez Building at the Resort 642 - Property Id: 158511 This Studio condo offers heat and air wall unit, coin operated washer/dryer on the ground floor.
1 Unit Available
2508 Navarra Drive #402
2508 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1328 sqft
2508 Navarra Drive #402 ~ Charming Carlsbad Condo! - This is a gorgeous recently remodeled, two-story condo in Carlsbad featuring 2-bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and 1,392 square feet located in the 2500 Navarra Community.
1 Unit Available
1965 Swallow Ln.
1965 Swallow Lane, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1162 sqft
1965 Swallow Ln. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Carlsbad dual Masters - Views, Great location, garage with storage, roomy 1162 sq.ft.
1 Unit Available
1905 Alga Rd - Unit B
1905 Alga Road, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1207 sqft
FOR RENT 1Br/1.5Ba 1,207SF Comfortable Two Story Townhome With Community Pool in La Costa - 1 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - 1,207 Sqft. Prime Location, This Two Story Townhome Is Super Inviting With An Awesome Pool Side Views And Lots Of Natural Lighting.
1 Unit Available
2361 Terraza Salvo
2361 Terraza Salvo, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2057 sqft
2361 Terraza Salvo Available 07/24/20 Beautiful Home In Carlsbad with Spectacular Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting: https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
2569 Navarra #C
2569 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1545 sqft
2569 Navarra #C Available 08/12/20 Beautifully Upgraded 2BR/2.5BTH - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Wow! Beautifully upgraded and spacious 2 bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
3161 Camino Del Arco
3161 Camino Del Arco, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1566 sqft
La Costa Seapoint Condo - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath condo with tons of storage, one car garage and upgraded kitchen. New carpet, newer cabinets with slide-outs and granite counters in kitchen with stainless fridge. New washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.
1 Unit Available
7061 Estrella De Mar
7061 Estrella De Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1392 sqft
Turn-key single story furnished rental in the Villa`s of La Costa. Ideal end location close to pool and green belt. New flooring, kitchen and remodeled guest bathroom. Large Master bedroom with extra room. New bed and furniture in second bedroom.
1 Unit Available
6815 Caminito Sueno
6815 Camino Sueno, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1986 sqft
Gorgeous Remodeled Home in Carlsbad. Travertine look tile floors downstairs, with new kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, New Granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
3004 Camino Serbal
3004 Camino Serbal, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2915 sqft
This Beautiful Big Single-Level features an easy flowing Floor Plan with a neutral palette and plenty of natural light.
1 Unit Available
2922-101 Luciernaga St
2922 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
900 sqft
Welcome Home! To your private, quiet small condo complex located close to schools and shopping.
1 Unit Available
7510 GIBRALTAR STREET A
7510 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1060 sqft
AVAILABLE 4/6/18! Call Lauren - 760-452-6555 Bella La Costa - Luxury Townhomes Recently Renovated New Stainless Steel Appliances Full Size Washer/Dryer In Unit On Site Management Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi/BBQ Grill Lounge Area Experience the true
1 Unit Available
2003 Costa Del Mar Road
2003 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$2,195
791 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Available short term or long term. Price varies depending on length of stay. $2,195-long term, $2,800-$3,000 short term. Fully furnished or unfurnished beautiful large studio condo, 1.5 baths.On the grounds of the world famous La Costa Resort & Spa.
1 Unit Available
2306 Altisma
2306 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1227 sqft
Single story living in this lovely, sunny, end unit in La Costa View condos. Condo walls painted light grey/taupe after photos were taken. No carpet! Flooring is wood laminate, tile. Granite in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2510 Navarra Dr
2510 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1524 sqft
Fantastic views! Overlooking the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa golf course !!! Community pool, spa, and tennis only steps away. Perfect location, near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Only 4 miles to the beach! Tennis courts above garage.
1 Unit Available
2351 Altisma Way
2351 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1440 sqft
Beautiful, FULLY FURNISHED, upgraded throughout. Perfect for work relocation or temporary housing due to home remodel or repairs.
1 Unit Available
2944 Corte Diana
2944 Corte Diana, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Really nice townhome in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. Nicely updated kitchen with granite countertops, and tile floor. Master bedroom on lower floor and the second bedroom is on the main floor.
1 Unit Available
2625 Pirineos Way
2625 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1359 sqft
Beautiful & bright furnished condo. Available 9/1 - 11/14/20. Rent is $2700 - $3700/month depending on time of year & length of stay. Top level, end unit. Queen beds in each bdrm. Beautifully decorated.
1 Unit Available
7509 Jerez Ct.
7509 Jerez Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1495 sqft
Gorgeous La Costa Vista home!! Available August 12, 2020. Rental rate range $3,500 to $4,000 per month based on season and length of stay. Open floor plan makes this home great for family living or entertaining.
4 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1371 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
10 Units Available
Elán Pacifico Encinitas
1100 Garden View Rd, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1564 sqft
Residents who enjoy shopping will love this property's proximity to Encinitas Ranch Town Center. The green community has a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Inside, apartments feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
28 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,069
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
