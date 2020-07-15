Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal pool table tennis court

BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS

Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living. Nestled in a well-kept area of northwest Carlsbad, California, we are close to great schools, thriving businesses, and wonderful shopping destinations. CA-78 and Interstate 5 are located nearby, giving you access to the Pacific Ocean and all of its beauty. The Bluffs at Carlsbad offers the best for all your needs.



Offering unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, The Bluffs at Carlsbad is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our apartments reflect spacious living that will simply delight you. Apartment features include a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, and granite countertops, crown molding, custom paint, and double pane windows. Some homes feature new plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized patios. We are a pet-friendly community so bring them along with you.



Residents of The Bluffs at Carlsbad appreciate the great value once they have relaxed by our shimmering swimming pool, spent the afternoon surfing the net in our clubhouse with Wi-Fi, playing a game of tennis, or getting some work done at the business center. Surrounded by stunning landscape, parks, trails, and accessible recreational areas in Carlsbad, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us for a personal tour and experience the excellence of luxury apartment home living.