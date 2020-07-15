All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments

2707 Avenida de Anita · (760) 890-9167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 451 sqft

Unit 138 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 451 sqft

Unit 73 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 451 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
pool table
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living. Nestled in a well-kept area of northwest Carlsbad, California, we are close to great schools, thriving businesses, and wonderful shopping destinations. CA-78 and Interstate 5 are located nearby, giving you access to the Pacific Ocean and all of its beauty. The Bluffs at Carlsbad offers the best for all your needs.

Offering unique one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, The Bluffs at Carlsbad is designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our apartments reflect spacious living that will simply delight you. Apartment features include a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, and granite countertops, crown molding, custom paint, and double pane windows. Some homes feature new plank flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized patios. We are a pet-friendly community so bring them along with you.

Residents of The Bluffs at Carlsbad appreciate the great value once they have relaxed by our shimmering swimming pool, spent the afternoon surfing the net in our clubhouse with Wi-Fi, playing a game of tennis, or getting some work done at the business center. Surrounded by stunning landscape, parks, trails, and accessible recreational areas in Carlsbad, our community is ready for you to take a step towards true refined living. Call us for a personal tour and experience the excellence of luxury apartment home living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person/applicant
Deposit: 1 bed deposit starts at $500+ on approved application, 2 bed deposit starts at $700+ on approved application
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $60 per month
restrictions: Deposit and Monthly charge is per Pet. 50 pounds (at maturity) maximum, Dogs over 25lbs must be in a downstairs unit. Breed Restrictions; Pittbull, Boxers, Chows, Huskies, Argentine Dogo/Mastiff, Rottweillers, German Shepards, Doberman Pinschers, Alaskan Malamutes, Presa Canarios, Dalmations, other dogs with Aggressive or Uncontrollable behavior.
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Indoor Cats only, must be fixed. Deposit and Monthly charge is per pet.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have any available units?
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have?
Some of Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments offers parking.
Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments has a pool.
Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments has units with dishwashers.
