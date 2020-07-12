/
carlsbad village
127 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad Village, Carlsbad, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,945
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take in the sunshine and breathe in the ocean air right from your modern studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment at Villas at Carlsbad.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3088 State Street
3088 State Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
858 sqft
Combining Coolness, Climate, and Community. Where home is a destination in itself, take a journey at State & Oak and live it up. Visit us @ http://www.stateandoak.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2475 Jefferson St
2475 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1184 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH on the picturesque Buena Vista Lagoon as it flows into the Pacific. Privacy gated intimate 28 unit complex right on the water. Security systems, pool, floral tropical landscaping, covered and uncovered abundant parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2955 Ocean St
2955 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,980
1364 sqft
Be one of the first guests to enjoy this beautifully updated condo right on the beach! Living room and kitchen open up to a private balcony facing an amazing view of the ocean.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
Elán Cypress Cove
355 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
825 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with central heating and gas appliances. Charming coastal community near Interstate 5, with easy access to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets. Friendly on-site staff and emergency maintenance monitoring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,149
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
1 Unit Available
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
834 sqft
Beach community with European village charm perfectly situation between Los Angeles and San Diego. New remodeled homes with spacious kitchens and faux finished granite counter tops. Private balconies and patios with gorgeous coastline views.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Oak Avenue
1206 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
731 sqft
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
140 Chestnut Ave
140 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
3BR/2.5BA Multi Level Home Across from the beach! Close to all! Small Pets ok! - $5995 per Month $5995 Security Deposit Address: 140 Chestnut Ave Carlsbad CA 92008 Available July 1, 2020 Features: *3 Bedrooms *2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2136 South Coast Highway
2136 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1590 sqft
This centrally located, single level condo is a MUST SEE!. Located just a short walk to Cassidy Beach, a quick Bike ride to Frazee Beach in Carlsbad Village, and just minutes away from Army & Navy Academy.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3
1821 South Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
1821 S Coast Hwy Office #3 Available 08/01/20 LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED PRIVATE OFFICES/SLEEP OFFERED IN SOUTH OCEANSIDE! - LARGE FURNISHED UPGRADED OFFICE/SLEEP SPACE #3 W/BED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED!!! VERY CLEAN AND A SAFE ALTERNATIVE TO WORKING FROM
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3690 Carlsbad Blvd
3690 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$4,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL. RATE SHOWN IS THE STANDARD MONTHLY OFF SEASON RATE. Gorgeous coastal studio located in the heart of Carlsbad Village.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3329 Adams Street
3329 Adams St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in Carlsbad. Home built in 2018. Walking distance to Carlsbad High School, Holiday Park, and the Georgina Cole Library. Less than a Mile to Carlsbad Village and the I-5.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1736 Woodbine Place
1736 Woodbine Place, Oceanside, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Coastal Home Close to Beach - Property Id: 284207 Our coastal style newly renovated home located in a quiet cul de sac street at desirable Fire Mountain of Oceanside.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3341 Lincoln St.
3341 Lincoln Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1855 sqft
One block from the beach! Gorgeous location!! Village 201 by the Sea! Highly upgraded designer home. Lovely town home 3 blocks to the heart of Carlsbad Village.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4016 Garfield Street
4016 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1900 sqft
Vacation Rental, Discount's for 30 Days or more. White Water Ocean & Lagoon view. Beach living at it's finest. Biking or Walking distance to all that Carlsbad has to offer.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
135 Juniper Ave
135 Juniper Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1659 sqft
FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL $499/night June,July,Aug. $183 - $599/night other times. Monthly rate discount. Steps to beach & village. A/C. Ocean views. Newly renovated single level beach home.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1635 Alvarado St.
1635 Alvarado Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1774 sqft
Custom 3 Bed Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Beautiful upgraded home in desirable South Oceanside neighborhood. Walk to restaurants, beach and easy access to freeways.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3760 Jefferson St.
3760 Jefferson Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
950 sqft
Furnished Carlsbad Rental- Less Than One Mile to The Beach! - FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1607 South Tremont Street
1607 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Look no further, this beautiful one bedroom one bath is waiting for you. Appliances refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Large closet and a Garage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,593
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1240 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
