calavera hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:40 PM
206 Apartments for rent in Calavera Hills, Carlsbad, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,693
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,186
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 Winthrop Ave
2834 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1112 sqft
This is one exceptional location! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Summer is here and this is one hot property - in the figurative sense of course! While it has plenty of sunshine pouring in, it also has shady trees off the back patio offering plenty of cool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3395 Campo Azul
3395 Campo Azul Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1420 sqft
The Preserves in Carlsbad - Built NEW in 2018! - This amazing condo boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and is highly upgraded throughout. From the moment you walk in you'll know you've found your new home sweet home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3543 Cedarbridge Way
3543 Cedarbridge Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1112 sqft
3543 Cedarbridge Way Available 07/15/20 The Perfect Carlsbad Central Location 2 Bedroom Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Stop scrolling and put down that organic, dairy-free, cold brew because this unit just came in and it's uh-mazing! Straight shot
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3739 Bennington Ct.
3739 Bennington Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1693 sqft
3739 Bennington Ct. Available 08/03/20 3 Bed Townhome - Welcome home! This spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome has it all! All bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer off bedrooms, and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
970 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, private garages and well-equipped kitchens. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center and a pool. Get around traffic easily since it's close to Highway 76.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
12 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 08:54am
10 Units Available
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
451 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
670 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD APARTMENTS Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at The Bluffs at Carlsbad present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,817
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
2 Units Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
4 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
9 Units Available
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2716 Via Plato
2716 Via Plato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1104 sqft
2716 Via Plato Available 07/20/20 Carlsbad Townhome Close to Carlsbad Village and Shops! - Charming townhome in quiet Carlsbad neighborhood close to shopping centers and downtown Carlsbad.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3375 Genoa Way
3375 Genoa Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1016 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom second floor condo in the highly sought after 55+ gated community of Villa Trieste. The open floor plan creates a bright and airy feel throughout the condo with furniture included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2360 Hosp Way #129
2360 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
810 sqft
Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995 **Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939** Located in the desired
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2315 Rancho Del Oro #10
2315 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1008 sqft
Beautiful condo in Oceanside just minutes from the beach! - Amazing 2 bedroom ground floor condo right next to the community pool. This unit features a large living room with fireplace. A good sized master bedroom with full bath, and walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165
3521 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1093 sqft
3521 Paseo De Elenita - 165 Available 08/17/20 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in gated Vista Way Village- Available August 17th! - Available August 17th! Come see this upper 2 bed/2 bath condo in the Vista Way Village! Large unit features private
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
3266 Calle Osuna
3266 Calle Osuna, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath in 55 or Older Costa Serena community. New carpet and paint! Enclosed sunroom off the master bedroom with a patio just outside. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Very close to Walmart, and Albertsons.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
3682 Seaflower Ln
3682 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
827 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2964 wintergreen dr
2964 Wintergreen Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2424 sqft
Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Carlsbad's sandy beaches featuring: newer laminate flooring upstairs, recently painted inside , remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, granite counter tops, toilets, tubs, porcelain flooring and walls.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Paseo De Alicia, Unit 24
3459 Paseo De Elenita, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, corner unit condo. Like new with recently renovated kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless appliances (all included), and high end cabinets. In unit washer/dryer included. One car garage plus one reserved space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4938 Kalamis Way
4938 Kalamis Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1807 sqft
"Costa Smeralda" floor plan, 2BR, 2BA + Loft, in Gated 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. Enjoy swimming, tennis, pickleball, clubhouse w/ various activity rooms, numerous common interest clubs, and golf course w/no green fees.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3587 Normandy
3587 Normandy Circle, Oceanside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2455 sqft
Coastal Retreat- Pool, Spa, Putting Green, Firepit, Game Room & Near Beach! With its upgraded windows, multiple ceiling fans and insulated walls, this home provides comfortable coolness, even during those rare San Diego heat waves! 2 night minimum
