Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM

157 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Calavera Hills
41 Units Available
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1544 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Style. Accessibility. Proximity.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
943 Alyssum Road
943 Alyssum Road, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,288
1620 sqft
943 Alyssum Road ~ Charming House 5 Minutes Drive to Beach! - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2530 Via Astuto
2530 Via Astuto, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1496 sqft
2530 Via Astuto Available 06/13/20 3 bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad - - Wood/Tile Floors Throughout - 2 Car Garage - Granite Counters - 2 Community Pools - Community Spa - Large Patio - 2 Story Unit Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Calavera Hills
1 Unit Available
3519 Landsford Way
3519 Landsford Way, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1468 sqft
3519 Landsford Way Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFULLY Town-Home in Calavera Hills of Carlsbad! - Property Information: **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**Gorgeous town-home in Calavera Hills area of Carlsbad! This comfortable home offers lots

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3204 Azahar Place
3204 Azahar Place, Carlsbad, CA
3204 Azahar Place Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Story Home with 3 Car Garage and Pool in La Costa - Coming soon..Available Mid July! Enjoy this beautiful, 2 story, 2530 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in La Costa.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
3390 Corte Terral
3390 Corte Terral, Carlsbad, CA
Spacious Home with High Ceilings on a Cul-de-sac - Beautiful two story home with high ceilings on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2042 Cima Court
2042 Cima Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,445
1630 sqft
2042 Cima Court Available 06/13/20 2042 Cima Court ~ Charming Single Level Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1630 square foot home in Carlsbad.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard
5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2839 Cazadero Drive
2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1370 sqft
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
1155 Chestnut Ave
1155 Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
5BD, 4BA, Minutes to the Beach and Village with Ocean Views!! - Large 5 bedroom, 4 full bathroom home offers tons of natural light, almost 3,400 sqft, 3 car garage, central vacuum system, side gate allows for RV/boat storage, large driveway for

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
2325 Rue De Chateau
2325 Rue Des Chateaux, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3062 sqft
2325 Rue De Chateau Available 09/01/20 Beachfront furnished 3 bedroom in Carlsbad with AC - UNOBSTRUCTED OCEAN FRONT PROPERTY! FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kelly Ranch
1 Unit Available
5242 Milton Rd
5242 Milton Road, Carlsbad, CA
5242 Milton Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Home Across from Park - Beautiful home across from Serene park with no neighbor across the street. Lots upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors, tumbled travertine floors, cedar-lined closets.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6574 Scaup Street
6574 Scaup Street, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2142 sqft
6574 Scaup Street Available 06/19/20 ** Coming Soon ** 6574 Scaup Street - 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath approx 2,142 s.q. ft. Located in the Parkside Community. This two story unit, has an open floor plan, spacious kitchen & living areas.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7915 Rocoso Lane
7915 Rocoso Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1697 sqft
7915 Rocoso Lane Available 06/13/20 3BD, 2BA Single Story Home with A/C in Rancho Ponderosa! - Bordering Encinitas, this single story home is located in the Carlsbad Rancho Ponderosa community with 3 parks nearby and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2831 Avenida Valera
2831 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2050 sqft
2831 Avenida Valera Available 06/13/20 STUNNING 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in La Costa overlooking golf course - This three bedroom home is nestled in the hills of La Costa off of the Alga/Alicante area overlooking La Costa's golf

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
3206 Via Tonala
3206 Via Tonala, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
3206 Via Tonala Available 07/15/20 Lovely 3BD Townhome in the Tanglewood Community!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Beautiful 2 story condo in the "Tanglewood Community". Unit features spacious floor plan with brick patio and two car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bressi Ranch
1 Unit Available
6356 Huntington Drive
6356 Huntington Drive, Carlsbad, CA
6356 Huntington Drive Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home in Bressi Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located on a quiet, private lot in the beautiful Bressi Ranch community! The heart of Bressi Ranch is the

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6690 Cabela Place
6690 Cabela Place, Carlsbad, CA
Exquisite Living in Carlsbad - Breathtaking views from this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private cul-de-sac. Lush landscaping, stone entry and arched doors throughout this beautiful home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
5495 El Arbol Drive
5495 El Arbol Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1781 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home West of the Freeway - Beautiful single story FURNISHED home located in the desirable Terramar beach community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1701 Carissa Way
1701 Carissa Way, Carlsbad, CA
1701 Carissa Way Available 07/01/20 Amazing home 2 story 4 bedroom home near several highly scored schools - $3600 rent $3600 security deposit 4 Bedrooms 2.

June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carlsbad Rent Report. Carlsbad rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carlsbad rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carlsbad rents declined moderately over the past month

Carlsbad rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carlsbad stand at $1,964 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,548 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carlsbad's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carlsbad, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.
    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carlsbad

    As rents have increased moderately in Carlsbad, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carlsbad is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Carlsbad's median two-bedroom rent of $2,548 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Carlsbad.
    • While Carlsbad's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carlsbad than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Carlsbad is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

