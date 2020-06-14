120 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with hardwood floors
Home to just over 100,000,Carlsbad preserves its parks and coastline through careful planning and leaves space among its many apartment buildings for wildlife, surf, and sand. Residents enjoy the city's parks and beaches throughout the year, with annual temperatures ranging from 60-70 degrees and very light rainfall. The city offers an extensive hiking and bicycling trail system, golf courses, and athletic fields.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carlsbad renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.