120 Apartments for rent in Carlsbad, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carlsbad renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
North Beach
5 Units Available
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
$1,898
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,068
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
900 sqft
Minutes to Tamarack Beach. Spacious apartments with dishwashers and ceiling fans in a controlled access community with a swimming pool, fitness center and two laundries. Garage parking available.
Poinsetta
12 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
The Barrio
7 Units Available
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
718 sqft
The Village Apartments are one of the finest apartment communities in all of North San Diego County. We are a quiet, small town, seaside living community.
Carlsbad Village
8 Units Available
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir, Carlsbad, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,899
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
854 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Olde Carlsbad
13 Units Available
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way, Carlsbad, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to restaurants like Hooked on Sushi and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sprouts. Residents live in units with laundry, patios or balconies, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes pool, hot tub and gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
902 Caminito Madrigal, Unit B
902 Caminito Madrigal, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
897 sqft
Gorgeous and Beach Close Carlsbad Condo! MOVE-IN BY 05/31 and RECEIVE $500 off 1st Month's Rent! - This Ocean View upper unit condo boasts 2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom and 897 sf of living space. Light and bright with spacious living and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kelly Ranch
1 Unit Available
5242 Milton Rd
5242 Milton Road, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2604 sqft
5242 Milton Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Home Across from Park - Beautiful home across from Serene park with no neighbor across the street. Lots upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors, tumbled travertine floors, cedar-lined closets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carlsbad Village
1 Unit Available
3057 Ocean St.
3057 Ocean St, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1550 sqft
Upper Unit of Carlsbad Duplex - Panoramic Ocean Views! - Unbelievable location, right on the sand in the heart of Carlsbad Village, along the historic Ocean Street in Carlsbad.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Carlsbad
1 Unit Available
3151 Donna Dr 7
3151 Donna Dr, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
2674 sqft
Luxury NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ 1.5 Miles to Beach ~Yard - Property Id: 274687 NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Beach! IDEAL FOR ROOMMATES (3 Separate Beds/Baths)! BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR: - 3 BED/4.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aviara
1 Unit Available
7142 Pintail Dr
7142 Pintail Drive, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1947 sqft
PINTAIL DR - FURNISHED OR UN-FURNISHED - REMODELED HOME IN AVIARA WITH POOL, HOT TUB, & MORE! - This beautiful and spacious (~2000 sf) 2 story house is available as a long term furnished OR unfurnished rental.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
7504 GIBRALTAR STREET A
7504 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Touch-Free Showing and Move-In! Take a VIRTUAL TOUR NOW!! https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2918-202 Luciernaga St
2918 Luciernaga St, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
900 sqft
Available July 10, 2020 for Move-In & Showing! Cathedral ceilings! Many windows! Light! Light! Light! Upstairs apartment , private, corner unit. Reserved 1 Parking Space & 1 Garage To View Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6477 Goldenbush Dr
6477 Goldenbush Drive, Carlsbad, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3188 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with majestic spiral staircase, vinyl wood floors, vaulted ceilings. A formal living room, dining room are greats you as you enter the home. A downstairs den and a full bath.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
116 Breakwater Road
116 Breakwater Road, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2629 sqft
Beautiful South Carlsbad Beach Home across from Carlsbad State Park Beach, Located in the gated community of Poinsettia Cove, Spacious floor plan with wood floors, 3 bedrooms upstairs with large loft, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs, Laundry room

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Bressi Ranch
1 Unit Available
2705 Plumeria Drive
2705 Plumeria Drive, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
2607 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME!! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3BA home comes with 2,607 sq. ft. of living space. As you enter the home you are greeted with lovely tile flooring and a formal living a dinning room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
6725 Clover Court
6725 Clover Court, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1502 sqft
Fantastic sit down Ocean from the first and second floor. Upgraded with, Thomasville cabinets, granite counters, tile flooring on first floor, Hardwood flooring upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6305 CITRACADO CIRCLE
6305 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
MODERN, SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWN HOME, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD'S RANCHO CARILLO PREMIER COMMUNITY. LARGE BALCONY WITH PEEK OF OCEAN.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
536 Dew Point Ave
536 Dew Point Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2220 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful gated Carlsbad beach community of Vistamar in San Pacifico! Highly upgraded! West of Interstate 5 & just steps to the beach! Lovely community pool & spa & wonderful tennis & basketball courts.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
1875 Black Mustard Lane
1875 Black Mustard Lane, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1720 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** - Spacious 1720 sq. ft. tri level town home located in the La Costa Collection of town homes just off El Camino Real built in 2013.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6108 Paseo Valla
6108 Paseo Valla, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270 Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse.

1 of 29

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Tamarack Point
1 Unit Available
2679 Coventry Rd
2679 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1329 sqft
2679 Coventry Rd Available 03/10/20 Bright and Updated Condo in Carlsbad - Lovely bright and upgraded condo in the Tamarack Point community of Carlsbad. This two-story townhome style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1,300 Sq Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Poinsetta
1 Unit Available
7030 Heron Cir
7030 Heron Circle, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4039 sqft
Executive Furnished 4 bedroom Carlsbad short term or long term - The Bay Collection community home has everything an executive would want for their family lifestyle.Furnish or unfurnished. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms.
City Guide for Carlsbad, CA

Home to just over 100,000,Carlsbad preserves its parks and coastline through careful planning and leaves space among its many apartment buildings for wildlife, surf, and sand. Residents enjoy the city's parks and beaches throughout the year, with annual temperatures ranging from 60-70 degrees and very light rainfall. The city offers an extensive hiking and bicycling trail system, golf courses, and athletic fields.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carlsbad? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carlsbad, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carlsbad renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

