Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

The Tradition

1901 Cassia Rd · (760) 289-3513
Location

1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925-102 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1925-301 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 1929-301 · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Unit 1917-300 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Tradition.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
business center
Welcome to The Tradition. What to mention first, location, amenities, or service? You'll love our great Coastal North County location, near Palomar Airport, La Costa Resort, Four Seasons Resort Aviara, Carlsbad State Beach and only minutes to Camp Pendleton, Del Mar, and Downtown San Diego! The Tradition was designed to please. Here craftsmanship and attention to detail blend harmoniously with 21st century technology. Our floor plans are large, thoughtfully laid-out and filled with custom details. And what about service? Well frankly, it just can't be beat. Come by and check us out, or send in our online guest card to schedule a private tour, at your convenience. Our staff would love to introduce themselves and help you select the prefect new apartment home, today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered/Uncovered Parking Types available. 2 Spaces per Apartment first come first serve basis- Garages are optional and are available to rent for $150.00 per month. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Tradition have any available units?
The Tradition has 4 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does The Tradition have?
Some of The Tradition's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Tradition currently offering any rent specials?
The Tradition is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Tradition pet-friendly?
Yes, The Tradition is pet friendly.
Does The Tradition offer parking?
Yes, The Tradition offers parking.
Does The Tradition have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Tradition offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Tradition have a pool?
Yes, The Tradition has a pool.
Does The Tradition have accessible units?
No, The Tradition does not have accessible units.
Does The Tradition have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Tradition has units with dishwashers.
