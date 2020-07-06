Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed business center

Welcome to The Tradition. What to mention first, location, amenities, or service? You'll love our great Coastal North County location, near Palomar Airport, La Costa Resort, Four Seasons Resort Aviara, Carlsbad State Beach and only minutes to Camp Pendleton, Del Mar, and Downtown San Diego! The Tradition was designed to please. Here craftsmanship and attention to detail blend harmoniously with 21st century technology. Our floor plans are large, thoughtfully laid-out and filled with custom details. And what about service? Well frankly, it just can't be beat. Come by and check us out, or send in our online guest card to schedule a private tour, at your convenience. Our staff would love to introduce themselves and help you select the prefect new apartment home, today!